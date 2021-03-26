Doctor Who Director Joins Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Series

The Lord of the Rings TV series has hired Doctor Who director Wayne Che Yip, to direct and co-produce the series.

Yip has recently directed episodes of the Al Pacino series Hunters and the upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, both distributed by Amazon. For Doctor Who, Yip directed two Peter Capaldi episodes and one Jodie Whittaker episode, according to Yip’s IMDb page.

“It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by series creators John D. Payne and Patrick McKay and Amazon Studios.“Yip said in a press release.”I look forward to working with this amazing team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told. “.

The Amazon series of The Lord of the Rings takes place thousands of years before the original novels of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Little is known about the series and its history, actually. Recently, Amazon announced 20 new cast members without revealing the characters they would be playing. It is rumored that Morfydd Clark will play Galadriel, and everything indicates that Sauron and Elrond will also be part of the series. In the gallery below you can take a look at all the confirmed actors and actresses so far.

The Lord of the Rings series resumed filming last September after a period of hiatus due to COVID-19. It is filming in New Zealand today, just as the Peter Jackson film trilogy was shot.