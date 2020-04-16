Doctor Who ex-boss Steven Moffat finally answers a big question about Heaven Sent

Doctor Who followers have been participating in a collection of communal watchalongs of traditional episodes to assist carry spirits throughout lockdown, with veterans of the collection – together with former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies – becoming a member of within the enjoyable.

The most recent watchalong – organised by Doctor Who Journal author Emily Prepare dinner – was for the acclaimed 2015 episode Heaven Sent and noticed Moffat reply fan questions, together with one which has been bugging Whovians ever since authentic broadcast.

Heaven Sent sees the Doctor trapped in a Gallifreyan confession dial, with the next episode establishing that he was locked inside for over 4-and-a-half billion years. So does this imply the Doctor is now billions of years outdated?

Moffat doesn’t assume so, explaining that since Heaven Sent includes the Doctor repeatedly being mortally wounded and “resetting” his physique utilizing a teleportation chamber, all these years spent within the dial don’t add to our hero’s bodily age.

“[It’s] as much as you,” he wrote, responding to a fan question about whether or not the Doctor aged. “I believe not, although – he retains resetting.”

As for the suggestion that the resetting course of signifies that the unique Doctor died in Heaven Sent and the one we’ve been following ever since is a carbon copy, Moffat offered some less-than-comforting insights…

“He first teleported in [1964 story] The Keys of Marinus – he’s been a copy since then – take care of it, child,” he joked.

After all, for the reason that total episode occurred within the confessional dial and we don’t know precisely how that piece of Time Lord tech works, it’s attainable that solely the Doctor’s consciousness was trapped inside and that his bodily type wasn’t affected by any of the occasions that occurred therein…

No matter you would possibly assume, it says one thing that we’re nonetheless unpicking and dissecting Heaven Sent 5 years later – and can little doubt proceed to take action for years to return.

The following Doctor Who watchalong shall be for 2008 two-parter The Stolen Earth / Journey’s Finish, with Russell T Davies and director Graeme Harper becoming a member of the tweetalong together with our friends but to be introduced.

