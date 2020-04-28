Doctor Who fans can join listening party for classic Big Finish audio The Chimes of Midnight

Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish have introduced plans for their very first listening party, encouraging fans to tweet alongside as they revisit classic launch The Chimes of Midnight.

Starring Paul McGann because the Eighth Doctor and first launched in 2002, the favored story will probably be made accessible for free on SoundCloud for the period of the occasion, permitting fans to join within the enjoyable free of cost.

From 7pm (UK time) on Friday 1st Might, The Chimes of Midnight author Robert Shearman and star India Fisher (who performs the Doctor’s companion Charley Pollard) may also be tweeting alongside, chipping in details and recollections of the story utilizing the hashtag #PlumPudding.

Right here’s the right way to join in…

At 7pm (UK time) exactly on Friday 1st Might, press “play” on the SoundCloud playlist stream of Doctor Who: The Chimes of Midnight right here: soundcloud.com/big-finish/units/plumpudding

Then comply with @BigFinish on Twitter, or click on on the #PlumPudding hashtag to see what individuals are saying and add your individual feedback.

In the event you’re listening to your individual copy of The Chimes of Midnight at residence, there will probably be a brief interval between components 2 and three, so that you can swap the CD, flip over the vinyl, or take a consolation break.



Big Finish



In the event you’ll be listening to Chimes for the primary time, or simply want a reminder, the official synopsis beneath will provide you with an concept of what to anticipate from the spooky story…

‘Twas the evening earlier than Christmas, and all by means of the home not a creature was stirring…

However one thing have to be stirring. One thing hidden within the shadows. One thing which kills the servants of an outdated Edwardian mansion in essentially the most brutal and macabre method attainable. Precisely on the chiming of the hour, each hour, because the grandfather clock ticks on in the direction of midnight.

Trapped and afraid, the Doctor and Charley are compelled to play detective to murders with no motive, the place even the victims don’t keep useless. Time is operating out.

And time itself may effectively be the killer…