Doctor Who fans in lockdown are recreating their favourite moments from the show

Caught at dwelling throughout the lockdown? Already binged all of your Doctor Who boxsets (and counting down till the subsequent watchalong)?

Whovians from throughout the world can participate in a brand new initiative that’s asking Doctor Who fans to movie themselves recreating their favourite moments from the previous 12 seasons.

Whether or not it’s in your telephone or a digital camera, Home made Who is inviting fans to don their rainbow T-shirts, trench coats, and tin foil hats, and act out a second from the show’s trendy period (2005 onwards) to have a good time the 15 anniversary of the sci-fi show’s revival.

“In the true spirit of Doctor Who, that is all about old-school creativity and creativeness utilizing no matter yow will discover at dwelling,” the Home made Who web site reads.

All the movies can be collated for a compilation video that can be launched someday throughout Could, whereas the greatest entry can even win a themed prize.

Movies must be 5-30 seconds lengthy, with no textual content/titles or music overlaid, and despatched to [email protected] . For those who’re filming in your telephone, movie in panorama (not portrait!). The deadline for entries is midnight on Thursday 30th April 2020, and you’ll learn the full entry pointers right here.

