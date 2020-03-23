Doctor Who fans plan Rose rewatch and Russell T Davies promises “surprise extra material”

Doctor Who fandom got here collectively in a disaster over the weekend, uniting for a communal rewatch of 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor – and there are extra occasions on the horizon.

At 7pm on Saturday, fans collectively hit play and used the hashtag #SaveTheDay to converse, with ex-showrunner Steven Moffat even becoming a member of Twitter to share new materials and insights with fans.

However should you missed out, don’t fear, as a result of at 7pm this Thursday (26th March), there’s one other rewatch deliberate to mark the 15th anniversary of Rose, the episode starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper that relaunched Doctor Who in 2005.

Like Moffat, Russell T Davies has agreed to enroll to Twitter for the evening – and he’s additionally promising to ship “shock extra materials”.

These occasions, serving to to carry fans collectively at a time when many are self-isolating or social distancing as a result of coronavirus pandemic, had been the concept of Doctor Who Journal author Emily Prepare dinner.

“The considering behind it’s that within the absence of any new Doctor Who on TV now collection 12 has completed, and given the truth that many individuals are caught at dwelling self-isolating and not in a position to exit for any leisure, I wished to discover a constructive approach of utilizing the facility of Doctor Who to maintain fans interacting,” Prepare dinner informed RadioTimes.com.

Ahhh, I’ve bought goosebumps watching this! “I inform you what will probably be… the #TripOfALifetime!” ???? Get set for a worldwide communal rewatch of Rose, Thursday 26 March, 7pm GMT (precisely 15 years for the reason that episode’s first broadcast) with live-tweets from Russell T Davies! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/RsC5xzknoB — Emily Prepare dinner (@Emily_Rosina) March 23, 2020

To observe together with the fan rewatch of Rose on Thursday, merely begin watching the episode at 7pm (it’s accessible to stream on each BBC iPlayer and Netflix) and use the Twitter hashtag #TripOfALifetime.

Feels like a “Implausible!” night in to us!