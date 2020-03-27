Doctor Who fans plan Vincent and the Doctor rewatch with Karen Gillan and Richard Curtis

The Doctor Who simultaneous watch-alongs simply carry on coming, with the rewatch of 2005’s Rose (which got here on the 15th anniversary of the episode’s airing) that introduced Russell T Davies again to Twitter now swiftly adopted by a deliberate fan ‘view-in’ of 2010’s Vincent and the Doctor with but extra particular visitor commentary.

The plan, as revealed by the watch-along’s organiser Emily Cook dinner, is for fans to tune into the episode through On-Demand or DVD on Monday 30th March, Van Gogh’s birthday, and comply with alongside with the dialog on Twitter through the hashtag #TheUltimateGinger.

Okay, right here we go. The subsequent Doctor Who watchalong is… VINCENT AND THE DOCTOR Monday 30 March (Vincent van Gogh’s birthday), 7pm BST That includes reside tweets from RICHARD CURTIS and @emmafreud! The hashtag is: #TheUltimateGinger ???? pic.twitter.com/XestFrZgx0 — Emily Cook dinner (@Emily_Rosina) March 26, 2020

On-line, they’ll be joined by Vincent and the Doctor’s screenwriter Richard Curtis, script editor Emma Freud and star Karen Gillan (who performed companion Amy Pond in the sequence), all of whom might be offering behind-the-scenes commentary on Twitter all through the episode.

Starring Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor alongside Gillan and Tony Curran as Van Gogh, Vincent and the Doctor has lengthy been a fan-favourite episode for its frank depiction of psychological well being, in addition to an emotional remaining scene the place the nice artist lastly sees how his work is appreciated in the future.

To revisit it, fans will simply should hit play on their copies of the episode (obtainable on BBC iPlayer and Netflix in the UK, and on Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play elsewhere in the world) at 7:00pm BST on Monday the 30th, and discover themselves transported to Van Gogh’s world.

And with one other screening already in the pipeline for Matt Smith’s first episode The Eleventh Hour, we’d say we’re removed from reaching the finish of this nice Doctor Who revisit. Simply suppose what number of extra episodes there are on the market for us to observe collectively….

