Doctor Who fans think Bradley Walsh’s Graham is hiding a massive secret

With just one episode to go in Doctor Who’s 12th sequence, fans are prepared and ready for some fairly huge revelations. Who is the Timeless Youngster? What are the Cybermen as much as? What is the Grasp’s huge secret? And the way does any of this relate to Jo Martin’s Doctor?

Clearly, we’re in for some twists and turns when The Timeless Kids hits BBC One – however is there one other shock secret hidden in plain sight? That’s the query a few fans are asking following an odd second within the sequence’ penultimate episode Ascension of the Cybermen, which apparently noticed companion Graham (Bradley Walsh) stumble over his phrases.

After being instructed he’s “unusual” by Julie Graham’s Ravio, Graham retorts “Excuse me I’m the dor-I’m probably the most regular bloke you’re ever gonna meet!”

#DoctorWho Graham undoubtedly begins to answer saying “I am the Doctor”. No means that is a mistake they forgot to edit out! That is intentional! pic.twitter.com/MF8zOCi7p2 — So Mr Harris (@SoMrHarris) February 23, 2020

A attribute little bit of stuttering indignation? Most likely – however some fans are actually questioning whether or not Graham was about to say one thing else, particularly “Excuse me – I’m the Doctor!” Sure, actually.

Yeah, Graham did cease himself from saying he was the Doctor, didn’t he? “Excuse me, I’m the Do- I’m probably the most regular bloke you’re ever going to fulfill!” Hmmmm… The plot thickens! #AscensionOfTheCybermen #DoctorWho @bbcdoctorwho https://t.co/MYLMNz2kRK pic.twitter.com/iS9deY4kbi — Matthew Rimmer (@MatthewRimmer) February 23, 2020

In different phrases, these fans are questioning whether or not Graham is (like Jo Martin’s Ruth in episode 5 and probably the mysterious Brendan) an incarnation of the Doctor in disguise, turned to human utilizing a chameleon arch and unknowingly travelling along with his future self.

Additional to this however possibly Graham is in truth additionally certainly one of these unseen Doctor’s and will clarify why he practically referred to as himself Doc in Ascension? We have by no means met Graham’s dad and mom and Ryan is not his grandson by blood so possibly The Doctor once more used the arch and have become Graham? pic.twitter.com/5SyHiMxnRH — WilliamWho (@BBCWilliamWho) February 25, 2020

This may sound unusual and unbelievable (as a result of it is) – however loads of fans are satisfied, so who’s to say they’re flawed? In spite of everything, there was a working joke this yr that varied folks (most notably Stephen Fry’s C and John Barrowman’s Jack Harkness) mistake Graham for the Doctor once they encounter him within the sequence. What if this was a clue all alongside that Graham wasn’t what he appeared?

And primarily based on this, who is aware of who else could possibly be a secret Time Lord? Is Yaz the Rani? Is Ryan the Corsair reloaded? Was Grace secretly the Grasp all alongside? Will Salad Man be sensationally unmasked as the brand new Rassilon? It’s all up for grabs!

Until, in fact, this was simply a little stutter from Bradley Walsh that made it to air. However that’s not as a lot enjoyable to take a position about.

Doctor Who: The Timeless Kids airs on BBC One at 6:50pm on Sunday 1st March