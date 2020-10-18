Doctor Who fans to unite for Blink Halloween watchalong

Doctor Who watchalongs are again! The interactive Twitter occasions had been a massively fashionable a part of early lockdown – and now they’re set to return in honour of Halloween.

In fact, when choosing a Doctor Who episode for the spookiest time of yr there was solely ever going to be one winner. Sure, it’s no shock that terrifying sequence three episode Blink has been chosen.

The information was introduced on Twitter by Doctor Who Journal editor Emily Prepare dinner, who has been behind earlier fan watchalongs for the reason that starting of the pandemic.

She wrote, “INCOMING MESSAGE FROM THE DOCTOR. Don’t flip your again. Don’t look away. And #DONTBLINK!” earlier than revealing that the occasion would happen at 7pm on thirty first October.

???? INCOMING MESSAGE FROM THE DOCTOR ???? Do not flip your again.

Do not look away.

And #DONTBLINK! Halloween Tweetalong: 31/10/20 @ 7pm (GMT) pic.twitter.com/AIlVn2KTFo — Emily Prepare dinner (@Emily_Rosina) October 17, 2020

First proven in 2007, the sequence three episode has turn into legendary amongst fans of the long-running sci-fi sequence, in no small half due to the introduction of the terrifying weeping angels.

David Tenant stars because the tenth physician, with Freema Agyeman as companion Martha Jones. The instalment additionally options Richard Cant, Lucy Gaskell, and a younger Carey Mulligan as central character Sally Sparrow.

It’s not but clear whether or not any stars of the sequence might be becoming a member of in with the tweetalong, as was the case for a number of of the occasions earlier within the yr.

The watchalongs proved highly regarded within the 10 weeks they ran following the beginning of lockdown, with quite a few big-name friends tweeting together with a spread of fashionable Nu-Who episodes together with The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

Former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies, earlier docs Matt Smith and David Tenant and a slew of ex-companions all took half within the occasions. A number of mini-episodes had been additionally created specifically for the fan occasions.

In August an extra one-off watchalong was scheduled to mark the return of Christopher Eccleston to the Whoniverse, with fans selecting to watch sequence one episode The Empty Youngster.

As they wait for this yr’s hotly-anticipated festive particular, fans also can get their Who repair by buying a brand new assortment of Doctor Who quick tales, with proceeds going to Youngsters in Want.

Titled Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown, the ebook consists of quick tales penned by a spread of Who legends. These embody former showrunners Steven Moffat and Russell T Davies, star Mark Gatiss, writer Neil Gaiman and present boss Chris Chibnall.

Doctor Who: Adventures in Lockdown might be accessible to buy from UK retailers solely from fifth November, with £2.25 from each copy going to BBC Youngsters in Want. Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One and BBC Two in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to watch? Try our full TV Information.