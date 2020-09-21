Doctor Who fans vote David Tennant best Doctor, narrowly beating Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who fans have voted David Tennant as their favorite Doctor to this point, with the Scottish actor – who performed the function of the collection’ central face-changing, time-travelling hero from 2005 to 2010 – rising victorious after almost 50,000 votes have been forged.

Dealing with off with the 12 different actors who’ve performed the Doctor throughout Doctor Who’s 57-year historical past, Tennant was an early favorite from the beginning. Nevertheless, his victory was a close-run factor with present Doctor Jodie Whittaker (who has performed the Thirteenth Doctor since 2017) very almost taking the highest spot.

Each actors took 21 per cent of the general ballot vote with over 10,000 votes apiece, with Tennant squeaking forward with simply 100 further votes within the remaining rely. At different factors, Whittaker had been main the ballot or was slightly below eventual third place winner Peter Capaldi, Whittaker’s predecessor within the function (taking part in the Twelfth Doctor from 2013-2017) who claimed 18 per cent within the remaining rely.

Capaldi in flip was simply forward of Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith and Fourth Doctor Tom Baker, who rounded out the highest 5 with 16 and eight per cent of the whole votes every.

“Over a decade after he left the TARDIS behind and after almost 50,00 votes have been forged, it’s clear that David Tennant remains to be Doctor Who fans’ good 10!” mentioned Huw Fullerton, RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor.

“However with Jodie Whittaker scorching on his heels and an important displaying for different current Medical doctors like Peter Capaldi, it seems like fans additionally now maintain different Time Lords near their coronary heart(s).”

Different excessive scorers included William Hartnell in sixth place adopted by Paul McGann and Christopher Eccleston, with the remaining 5 Medical doctors – particularly Jon Pertwee, Patrick Troughton, Sylvester McCoy, Colin Baker and Peter Davison – filling out the underside half of the desk.

You’ll be able to see a full breakdown of the votes and outcomes beneath.

David Tennant 10518 / 21% Jodie Whittaker 10423 / 21% Peter Capaldi 8897 / 18% Matt Smith 7637 / 16% Tom Baker 3977 / 8% William Hartnell 1983 / 4% Paul McGann 1427 / 3% Christopher Eccleston 1144 / 2% Jon Pertwee 1038 / 2% Patrick Troughton 915 / 2% Sylvester McCoy 462 / 1% Colin Baker 359 / 1% Peter Davison 351 / 1%

At present, Tennant is reprising his function because the Tenth Doctor in a group of various Large End audio adventures, with a brand new Dalek-themed collection lately introduced for launch in 2021. Whittaker, in the meantime, will quickly return to set to movie her third collection on the helm of the TARDIS, with an upcoming festive particular (additionally that includes the Daleks) set to air this winter.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to observe? Take a look at our full TV Information.