Doctor Who: How Each Doctor Has Died So Far

The Doctor went to battle with the Cybermen on Mondas for 2 episodes, however the mission and the journeys prior have taken their toll. The Doctor was pressured to relaxation within the third act, however finally regained consciousness and performed an element in defending Earth from the wrath of the Cybermen. Sadly, he was far too weary and retreated to the TARDIS figuring out his time is up. His closing act was opening the TARDIS door for his companions to stop the ship from departing with out them, after which he reworked into a completely new man trying good as new. This story was later expanded upon within the 2017 Christmas particular “Twice Upon A Time,” however we’ll get into that a bit of later.