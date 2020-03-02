Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker to return for festive episode Revolution of the Daleks

After the stunning cliffhanger ending of Doctor Who’s collection 12 finale, Jodie Whittaker and her TARDIS workforce will as soon as once more tackle the lethal Daleks in an upcoming festive episode, with collection boss Chris Chibnall promising “thrills, laughter and tears.”

Known as Revolution of the Daleks, the particular (which can in all probability air in late 2020 or early 2021) will reunite Whittaker’s Time Lord along with her companions Ryan, Yaz and Graham (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh), and comply with on instantly from the ending of collection 12 which noticed the Doctor captured by the Judoon.

“We are able to’t go away the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Properly, we did,” Chibnall mentioned.

“However relaxation assured, the Doctor and her mates will probably be again for a one-off prolonged Particular round Christmas and New 12 months. (I don’t know once they’re going to put it on but, in any other case we’d let you know!).

“There will probably be Daleks. There will probably be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You realize. The standard. See you at the finish of the 12 months.”

“I can’t wait for the Doctor to go into battle with the final enemy on this 12 months’s Daleks festive particular,” BBC Content material Director Charlotte Moore added.

Precisely how or why the Daleks will return and the way the Doctor will escape her Judoon incarceration stays unknown, although Doctor Who filming in late 2019 on Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge (as filmed by followers) did apparently see totally different fashions of Dalek battling for supremacy.

This might recommend some type of inter-Dalek battle (therefore, “Revolution”) that the Doctor and her mates will get caught up in, additionally hinted at by the episode title’s similarity to basic collection episode Revelation of the Daleks, which noticed two totally different factions of the evil aliens locked in a civil battle.

After all, for now that is all hypothesis. All we all know for positive is that after barely managing to defeat one battered Dalek in 2019 particular Decision, the Doctor and her TARDIS workforce will now have a complete gang of them to take care of. Merry Christmas…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021