Doctor Who: Just who was Brendan anyway?

Doctor Who sequence 12’s penultimate episode launched a weird new thriller to the sci-fi drama, intercutting a narrative of Cybermen and peril for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor with a bucolic facet story a few foundling child known as Brendan within the Republic of Eire.

Later, scenes of Brendan’s obvious immortality and torture by the hands of his family and friends added a sinister air to proceedings, and followers have been left confused by the sub-plot’s relevance – however sequence finale the Timeless Kids supplied some background to what was occurring.

Apparently, Brendan’s story was a “filter” positioned over different Time Lord recollections, hiding their true nature however providing clues as to the background of the Timeless Baby. Extracted from the Matrix by the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan), these recollections have been then irregularly beamed into the Doctor’s thoughts, explaining why they stored cropping up within the earlier episode.

“These glitches of Eire you retain seeing. These pictures that have been buried deep within the Matrix. Tecteun put a visible filter over it in order that no-one who watched it could discover it outstanding,” the Grasp mentioned.

“I transmitted them into your thoughts as you tracked the Cybermen.”

However what did all of it actually imply? Properly, after episode 9 all of us had plenty of theories, together with that Brendan could possibly be a Time Lord in disguise or that his life story could possibly be some form of simulated, filtered model of one other life – and because it seems, the reality was someplace inbetween.

After the revelation that the Doctor was the Timeless Baby – and subsequently the supply of all regenerations on Gallifrey – the Grasp revealed that the Doctor went on to affix a Time Lord secret service known as The Division, at which level all her recollections lower out.

All that was left from then on have been the Brendan recollections, now revealed to be a simulated retelling of the Timeless Baby story left behind by the Doctor’s surrogate guardian Tecteun. Like Brendan, the kid/the Doctor was discovered and adopted; had fallen from a cliff and survived; and like Brendan the kid had enlisted in a type of police service.

And whereas there weren’t any corresponding recollections, Brendan’s ultimate destiny – retiring from his job and painfully having his recollections eliminated – was subsequently implied to be what occurred to the Doctor, along with her life restarted in her first incarnation.

“Perhaps that is the final present of a guardian. A clue. Or an apology. You’ll be able to resolve,” the Grasp mentioned of the visions.

“Did Tecteun go away these pictures so that you can decode sooner or later?”

Whether or not Tecteun did or not, we’re certain Who followers will get to work deciphering the clues themselves. For now, there’s nonetheless a bit of thriller surrounding poor outdated Brendan that all of us want to resolve…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021