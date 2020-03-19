Doctor Who on BritBox: How to watch, plus what’s available to stream and what isn’t

Traditional Doctor Who has been available to stream on BritBox within the UK for nearly three months, however when you’re not a dyed-in-the-wool fan, or maybe extra conversant in the fashionable model of the sci-fi collection, then perusing the huge quantity of content material now available to you would possibly really feel just a little overwhelming.

So if present world occasions imply you end up with just a little extra time on your fingers than common, right here’s a useful information to what’s on supply and how to entry it.

All of time and house, every thing that ever occurred and ever will… and right here’s the way you begin!

How do I join to BritBox?

A BritBox subscription prices £5.99 monthly, however the streaming service additionally provides a 30-day free trial.

You possibly can register to the streaming service (and benefit from the free trial) right here. BritBox is available to watch by way of choose sensible TVs, Apple telephones and tablets, Android telephones and tablets, on Mac or PC (by way of an online browser) and on Apple TV.

How do I watch Doctor Who on BritBox?

Helpfully, BritBox’s basic Doctor Who content material is accessible through the highest banner of its homepage (see above) – it’s no actual shock that the service is giving the present such a outstanding spot, on condition that it outstripped different BritBox choices by 20:1 in its first Three days of availability final yr.

You too can head straight to britbox.co.uk/doctorwho to discover all of the available episodes.

Which episodes of basic Doctor Who are available on BritBox?

129 full tales, totalling 558 episodes, are presently available to stream on BritBox. They’re joined by one-off Doctor Who spin-off Okay-9 and Firm, 50th anniversary drama An Journey In House And Time and documentaries Extra Than 30 Years In The TARDIS and Doctor Who: Medical doctors Revisited.

As well as, numerous lacking Doctor Who episodes – junked by the BBC within the late 1960s and 1970s – are additionally available within the type of animated reconstructions, beforehand launched on DVD and as digital downloads.

Doctor Who tales available on BritBox as reconstructions are as follows:

The Tenth Planet (episode 4 – animation)

The Energy of the Daleks (episodes 1-6 – animation)

The Underwater Menace (episodes 1 + 4 – stills and authentic soundtrack)

The Moonbase (episodes 1 + 3 – animation)

The Macra Terror (episode 1-Four animation)

The Ice Warriors (episodes 2 + 3 – animation)

The Net of Concern (episode 3 – stills and authentic soundtrack)

The Wheel in House (episodes 1-2, 4-5 – stills and authentic soundtrack)

The Invasion (episodes 1 + 4 – animation)

Two reconstructions beforehand launched on DVD and/or Blu-ray however not presently available on BritBox are The Reign of Terror (launched to DVD in 2013 with its lacking fourth and fifth episodes animated) and The Faceless Ones (solely not too long ago launched on DVD, Blu-ray and as a obtain, with all episodes animated).

The homepage for traditional Doctor Who options icons of the primary eight Medical doctors – click on these and you’ll be taken to a season-by-season and story-by-story information for every incarnation.

BBC

Nonetheless, it’s price noting that sure of the animated reconstructions don’t seem on this mode. To entry these, first click on on any story and then, as soon as it begins taking part in, hit the again arrow within the high left hand nook – this may take you to an episode-by-episode navigation not clearly accessible from the Doctor Who homepage.

The episode-by-episode web page additionally permits you to entry and watch the unique unaired Doctor Who pilot episode from 1963, in addition to surviving “orphan” episodes – i.e. surviving episodes from tales which might be in any other case lacking from the archives. These embrace…

Galaxy 4: Air Lock

The Campaign: The Lion

The Campaign: The Wheel of Fortune

The Celestial Toymaker: The Remaining Check

The House Pirates (Half 2)

In addition to being divided up by Doctor, the BritBox Doctor Who homepage additionally presents tales sorted into plenty of completely different themed collections, together with fan favourites, regeneration tales and adventures that includes iconic foes just like the Daleks, the Grasp and the Cybermen.

Is new Doctor Who on BritBox?

In a phrase, no – although the basic collection is effectively represented, with episodes from 1963’s An Unearthly Baby by way of to 1996’s Paul McGann TV film, fashionable Doctor Who (post-2005) isn’t available to stream on BritBox.

All 12 collection of the brand new present are available to watch on BBC iPlayer nevertheless, whereas the primary 10 collection are additionally streaming on Netflix within the UK.

Is Doctor Who leaving BritBox?

Followers had been left bereft when, simply eight weeks after basic Doctor Who got here to streaming in (virtually) its entirety for the primary time, numerous episodes vanished from BritBox in late February.

The primary three seasons had been faraway from the service, together with tales from the fifth and sixth, all of eight and 10, all however one story from the 11th, everything of 18-20, 22 and 23 and some tales from season 24.

Nonetheless, after a brief hiatus, these tales had been restored and made available to stream as soon as once more.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, a BritBox spokesperson defined: “Due to an unexpected technical situation, some Doctor Who episodes had been quickly absent from BritBox on the night of the 24th February. These have now been restored to the platform.”

So there’s no want to fear about Doctor Who being faraway from BritBox any time within the close to future!

All the identical, with 272 hours of content material available, what are you ready for? Now’s nearly as good a time as any to begin your travels within the TARDIS…