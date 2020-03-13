Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks star drops hints about ‘challenging’ and ‘interesting’ festive special

Whereas we don’t know a lot about the upcoming Doctor Who festive special, we’ve got been instructed its title – Revolution of the Daleks – suggesting a giant presence for the Doctor’s deadliest foes.

And now the man behind the pernicious alien pepperpots has dropped a couple of hints about what we are able to count on from the subsequent episode, with Nicholas Briggs (who has supplied the voice of the Daleks since 2005) suggesting that the episode (which he filmed final 12 months) could have some attention-grabbing surprises for viewers at dwelling.

“I’m having to be very cagey,” Briggs instructed RadioTimes.com, noting that his position in the new special was extra in depth than his final Dalek look in 2019 special Decision or the Cybermen and Judoon voices he carried out in Doctor Who’s most up-to-date collection.

“It’s already been filmed and I used to be on set for it. It definitely wasn’t a single Dalek. And there have been fairly a couple of attention-grabbing challenges, and some attention-grabbing location work as effectively.”

Whereas Briggs wasn’t giving a lot away, his solutions might trace that we’ll be in for some differing types of Dalek – with totally different voices – in the special, as rumoured after followers filmed a Dalek battle being filmed on Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge in 2019.

And he additionally hinted that the special’s title – which appears to trace at some rebellion inside Dalek society – is probably not all that it appears, reflecting on some uncommon story twists inside the episode.

“All I can inform you is when the caption got here up at the finish of the final episode saying it was Revolution of the Daleks that was information to me, as a result of after I learn it it simply had a code quantity on it so I didn’t know what it was known as,” he instructed us.

“However it’s a very apposite title. It matches completely – however not in the means that you simply’d assume. I can see why they’ve known as it that.”

And Briggs’ work on Revolution of the Daleks isn’t performed but, with the actor anticipating to return to carry out Extra Dialogue Recording quickly.

“I’m doing a little ADR this week, really,” he mentioned. “However that’s commonplace for the Daleks. They use as a lot as they will from the set, however generally once they do the enhancing on Doctor Who, and this has been proper since the starting in 2005, they realise that they wish to type of tweak the story.

“They get actors in to document different strains, over the shoulder. However the Daleks are excellent for it, as a result of you may make them say something in a while.

“If there’s something you should make clear, the Daleks are famend for stating the bleeding apparent, aren’t they?” he laughed. “You may simply have a Dalek are available in and say ‘THIS IS NOW HAPPENING.’

“I look ahead to seeing what they’ve acquired for me in ADR,” he added.

Sadly, followers should wait even longer to see what’s in retailer – but when they actually can’t stand the months till their subsequent Dalek repair they may at all times pattern Briggs’ most up-to-date efficiency as the alien baddies, which is part of Escape Hunt UK’s new escape room A Dalek Awakens.

“I’ve performed the voice of the Dalek that’s in the escape room, is my involvement,” Briggs instructed RadioTimes.com.

“It’s a spaceship that has varied issues, and there’s a Dalek in it as effectively, which is one of the greatest issues.

“You must remedy all these slightly intelligent puzzles to verify there’s sufficient oxygen, and feed the area plankton and issues like that, with a purpose to save everybody on the ship and escape with out being shot by a Dalek.”

And who is aware of? If there actually is a Dalek revolution on the means, possibly we’ll be listening to much more of Briggs’ dulcet tones in the Doctor Who universe.

To coin a phrase, you’ve acquired to exterminate to build up.

Escape Hunt’s Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens is on the market to play at varied UK websites now

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021