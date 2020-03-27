Doctor Who: Rose sequel “Revenge of the Nestene” released online

If the worldwide simultaneous rewatch of Rose wasn’t sufficient Doctor Who nostalgia for you, then we have now excellent news – as a result of former sequence showrunner Russell T Davies has written a brand new coda for the 2005 episode, which has been released online.

Starring Jacob Dudman (who it’s possible you’ll recognise from varied Doctor Who impression movies in addition to lots of Huge End productions), the episode is known as Revenge of the Nestene, and follows what occurred subsequent to the Auton chief after he was seemingly destroyed in the episode.

In the meantime, the story additionally manages to throw in all types of deep-cut Doctor Who references to the Day of the Doctor, the traditional sequence and – surprisingly – a Who story that Davies solely released earlier the identical day.

Because it seems, one small piece survived the Ninth Doctor’s anti-plastic, escaping into an Auton sentry (particularly a really creepy clown), swearing revenge on the Doctor (whereas referencing future adventures) and reflecting on how its society was destroyed in the Time Struggle, all earlier than discovering a brand new, everlasting kind for itself.

And that kind…effectively, we gained’t spoil the ending – you’d be higher off listening to the entire factor – however suffice it to say that Davies hasn’t misplaced his contact relating to a bit of sci-fi satire. However maybe we should always have identified that after Years and Years anyway.

All in all, it’s the excellent coda to the nice fan occasion that was the worldwide Rose rewatch, and only one in a protracted line of new releases from Doctor Who insiders previous and current which have brightened up the previous couple of weeks. We will’t wait to see what they provide you with subsequent.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021