Doctor Who: Russell T Davies hints at new regeneration twist in David Tennant mini-scene

In the event you thought you knew all of the secrets and techniques of Doctor Who regeneration after sequence 12 finale The Timeless Kids, assume once more – as a result of a particular new on-line scene starring ex-Doctor David Tennant and Anna Hope has thrown all kinds of new twists into the combo.

Written by former showrunner Russell T Davies to tie in with a current watchalong of his 2006 and 2007 episodes New Earth and Gridlock, the brief audio scene – referred to as The Secret of Novice Hame – catches up with Anna Hope’s cat-nurse character on the event of her loss of life, the place the individuals of New Earth collect around her bower to pay their respects after her lengthy and eventful life.

She’s ready for one well-wisher in explicit, nevertheless – David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, who lastly makes an look (with Tennant reprising his previous position) in a go to explicitly linked to the travels he made to previous buddies in 2010 exit episode The Finish of Time: Half 2.

“I’m on one thing of a remaining journey myself,” the Doctor tells Hame. “Received a bit of bit poisoned, as you do. And all the pieces’s about to alter, so… I’m simply saying goodbye.”

Nonetheless, Hame wasn’t positive whether or not the Doctor who visited her deathbed would truly be the Doctor she knew – as a result of after 5 billion+ years of historical past, she’s heard of Docs we’ve by no means even thought-about.

“I’ve heard so many tales about him through the years – his a whole bunch of faces and kinds,” Hame says in the video over a hand-drawn background picture.

“The women and men and animals who’ve taken that identify. And but the one who comes for me is so acquainted. This one is mine.”

Sure, you learn that proper – animals. In a cheeky apart, Davies (who beforehand added some post-Jodie Whittaker Docs to his Goal novelisation Rose a number of years in the past) appears to have recommended that future incarnations of the Doctor needn’t take human kind.

To be honest, why would they? All those we’ve seen to this point have appeared like us, positive – however each Doctor was (apparently) male till pretty just lately, so who’s to say what the principles actually are?

All of which is to say… we welcome the Fourteenth Doctor!

Bear with us – it is likely to be some time earlier than we see them in motion.

In all seriousness, Davies throwing this enjoyable element (alongside the thought of “a whole bunch” of Docs) isn’t essentially some game-changing piece of canon – it’s talked about in passing in a enjoyable little lockdown-produced video, and it’s in all probability not supposed to be taken too severely.

However it’s nonetheless an fascinating reminder that in relation to Doctor Who canon, all the pieces is until up for grabs, and the principles are made to be damaged.

And it doesn’t imply we’re not nonetheless determined to seek out out what Novice Hame’s secret actually was – or which “different Docs” she expects to be taught the reality concerning the New Earth lure…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021