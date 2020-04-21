Doctor Who: Russell T Davies wishes he’d cast these “superstars” as the Doctor for one key scene

Setting apart the revelations of newest Doctor Who finale The Timeless Kids, the record of actors who’ve performed the sci-fi drama’s lead character the Doctor is a particular (and unique) membership – however now, former collection boss Russell T Davies says he wishes he’d added one further identify to the record.

Tweeting alongside throughout a Doctor Who: Lockdown rewatch of his 2008 two-part finale The Stolen Earth/Journey’s Finish, Davies famous that the first episode’s cliffhanger – which noticed David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor seem to regenerate into a brand new physique – may have been milked much more, and that he wished he had really cast a big-name actor to play a brand new Doctor for a brief scene.

“We knew the regeneration was enjoyable, however genuinely had NO IDEA how large this could be,” he stated. “It sounds daft, however… as a result of we knew what occurs subsequent week, we genuinely didn’t have a perspective on how large it seemed from exterior.”

2/4 – i watched it with my mates David & Peter’s, and as it transmitted, I believed, “Oh. That’s form of…big. Oh.”After which all the things went mad!! I used to be invited on to Richard& Judy. ‘What for?’’To speak about the cliff-hanger.’ And I stated… #SubwaveNetwork — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) April 19, 2020

It was solely later when the episode aired that Davies realised what an enormous TV second he’d really unleashed on the world, and with hindsight he says he thinks he could have missed a giant alternative…

“If I had my time once more…I’d have MILKED that,” Davies stated. “I’d have cast a complete new Doctor, a famous person for ONE scene.”

And the screenwriter stated there have been a number of candidates he may have had in thoughts.

“Ian McKellen! Judi Dench! Have them run round the Tardis,” Davies continued.

4/Four If I had my time once more…I might have MILKED that. I might have cast a complete new Doctor, a famous person for ONE scene. Ian McKellen! Judi Dench! Have them run round the Tardis. Then uncover the hand, and regenerate again. IMAGINE!!! Why didn’t i?! #SubwaveNetwork — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) April 19, 2020

“Then uncover the hand, and regenerate again. IMAGINE!!! Why didn’t I?!”

Alas, like the 12 months we now discover ourselves struggling by means of, hindsight is 20/20. However to be truthful, at the very least this implies we’re nonetheless in with a shot at a Dench/McKellen Doctor being revealed additional down the line, and never thrown away in one scene.

In any case, as we’ve solely lately found there are a complete host of Docs that we could have by no means heard about. Who’s to say a number of iconic thesps couldn’t stand alongside Jo Martin and the Morbius Docs when collection 13 lastly rolls round? Stranger issues have occurred…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing to look at tonight? Take a look at our full TV Information.