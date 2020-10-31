Doctor Who scariest monsters | Ranking the best aliens and villains

Doctor Who has had followers hiding behind their sofas for many years – however what’s the scariest Doctor Who monster of all?

Earlier this autumn we requested followers to vote from a shortlist of 20 Who monsters from significantly creepy episodes over the years, and now the outcomes are in.

Suffice it to say, Doctor Who has had a lot of scary episodes and creatures over the years – however in line with RadioTimes.com readers, these are the most bone-chilling.

10. The Beast

It’s fairly one thing that the Satan himself solely simply cracks the prime 10 in Doctor Who monsters – however then once more, this wasn’t precisely a standard tackle the Prince of Darkness.

Showing in 2006 episodes The Not possible Planet/The Devil Pit, The Beast could have been the satan, or another historic god, or the inspiration for all of them – however his penchant for possessing different beings and scary calligraphy have actually lingered in followers’ minds.

9. Mondasian Cybermen

The unique tackle the Doctor’s cyborg foes, the so-called “Mondasian Cybermen” returned to Doctor Who in 2017, the place the reality behind their uncommon look – basically, their transformation was extra surgical than mechanical – was revealed in some significantly creepy scenes.

Arguably, the Cybermen had been even scarier exterior of their armour, crying out “ache” incessantly – particularly when their destiny turned that of poor Invoice (Pearl Mackie).

8. Cybermen

Clearly, regardless of the terrors outlined above viewers nonetheless narrowly discover the mainstream, extra trendy Cybermen scarier than their Mondasian brethren – although in contrast to the Daleks, it’s clear that these traditional Who villains have been outstripped by a number of different scary monsters over the years.

An unstoppable steel military, accrued from the violated our bodies of males and decided to unfold their imaginative and prescient throughout the galaxy? In Doctor Who, it’s not even prime 5 materials.

7. The Silence

These creepy, grey-headed aliens are exhausting to neglect – except in fact you’re considered one of their victims, during which case they’re not possible to recollect. Time to scratch a couple of extra marks in your arm and simply hope there’s not nonetheless one lurking behind you.

Ostensibly the fundamental villains of the Matt Smith period, the unsettling Edvard Munch prosthetic type of the Silence has clearly struck a chord with followers, even when their total plan – killing the Doctor to cease him, er, doing one thing – remains to be a bit complicated.

Or perhaps we simply forgot it…

6. The Flood

Water water all over the place, however not a drop to drink… or else. The Waters of Mars could also be higher remembered at the moment for David Tennant’s Doctor going all “Time Lord Victorious” at the finish, however showrunner Russell T Davies’ new monster The Flood was additionally a spotlight.

Consistently dripping and flowing with water and with gaping, crack-mouthed grins to go together with their white eyes, the “water zombies” of the episode are positively considered one of the scariest-looking Doctor Who monsters in the trendy sequence.

5. Vashta Nerada

Doctor Who monsters are sometimes at their best when inspecting traditional fears all of us have – and what’s extra frequent than a concern of the darkish?

In 2008’s Silence in the Library/Forest of the Lifeless, Steven Moffat created a really unstoppable foe – residing shadows, referred to as the Vashta Nerada, who feasted on the flesh of the residing and who raged by a abandoned library in area.

By no means showing in the sequence once more (in frequent with a number of monsters on this record), the Vashta Nerada additionally linger in the thoughts due to their possession of considered one of their victims, left as a strolling skeleton in a spacesuit crying “hey, who turned out the lights?” – brrrr.

4. Fuel masks zombies

“Are you my mummy?”

Revived Doctor Who’s first actually terrifying two-parter was one other Steven Moffat story, World Conflict Two-set The Empty Baby/The Doctor Dances, which launched John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness in addition to considered one of the scariest Who monsters ever – the titular empty youngster.

Fuel-masked, unstoppable and continually crying for his mummy in a sing-song voice, this specific Doctor Who menace was liable to provide you shivers for days – and that was even earlier than you possibly can see how his affliction was handed on to others, most notably One Foot in the Grave’s Richard Wilson.

Fortunately, in follow-up episode The Doctor Dances the youngster and his victims had been healed in a extra upbeat story – however the reminiscence of that first introduction nonetheless lingers.

3. The Midnight Creature

2008 episode Midnight is fairly low-key, going down virtually fully inside one location and by no means revealing the bodily type of its monster – however maybe that’s why followers nonetheless discover its creature so unsettling.

Starting with easy knocks on the exterior of the Doctor and his co-passengers’ vessel, earlier than possessing Sky Silvestry (Lesley Sharp) and mimicking the speech of others, the Midnight Creature (which isn’t named) is as a lot a psychological menace as a bodily one.

Quickly, the passengers are their very own worst enemies as they activate one another out of concern, and when the monster is finally thrown out it nonetheless lives some main harm in its wake.

2. The Daleks

Whereas in some methods it’s shocking that the Doctor’s best and most enduring foe didn’t take the prime spot, in one other it’s gratifying to see that regardless of all these years on the present they haven’t misplaced their skill to scare.

The unique monster to ship audiences scurrying behind the couch, the Daleks have appeared in additional episodes than another monster, turn into design icons, been parodied, mocked and riffed on in numerous methods – however regardless of all of it, Doctor Who followers are nonetheless capable of finding them scary.

Credit score to Davros, as a result of that’s some good model consciousness. Although not fairly adequate to unseat our winner…

1. The Weeping Angels

May it actually have been another winner? Ever since Steven Moffat’s episode Blink aired in 2007 it’s received numerous “best episode” and “scariest episode” polls, so maybe it’s no shock that followers voted the story’s monsters the scariest in a landslide (with 35 per cent of the vote, over 20 per cent greater than the runner-up).

Accessing a primal concern that many people could not have even recognized we had, the residing statue angels – who can solely transfer, and strike, while you’re not taking a look at them – are genuinely disturbing, their jerky, stop-motion like assaults between blinks and flashes of sunshine (often accompanied by loud music cues) making from some terrifying TV.

Since Blink the angels have returned a couple of instances to the sequence (most not too long ago for Doctor Who spin-off Class in 2016), however they’ve by no means been more practical than they had been in that spine-chilling first outing. Over 13 years later (unfortunate for some), it’s clear that Doctor Who followers nonetheless can’t recover from it.

Completely happy Wholloween!

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to look at? Try our full TV Information.