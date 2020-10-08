Doctor Who season 13 | Bradley Walsh promises “unbelievable sequence”

Like all TV exhibits Doctor Who has been affected by the continued coronavirus pandemic, with the BBC sci-fi drama going through a more difficult filming atmosphere because the solid and crew should withstand social distancing and different well being pointers forward of season 13 taking pictures.

Nonetheless, regardless of the difficulties sequence lead Jodie Whittaker has confirmed that the sequence is within the technique of returning to manufacturing – and in response to co-star Bradley Walsh, the completed product will likely be price all the difficulty.

“We’re definitely in prep, what we’re all hoping for is for us to be filming earlier than the shut of 2020,” Whittaker stated, additionally noting that the stringent lockdown measures within the UK over the previous couple of months had meant one of many longest breaks the solid had ever skilled from working collectively.

However Bradley Walsh (who performs companion Graham within the sequence) urged that when the sequence did finally return followers can be proud of the end result, describing what comes subsequent as “unbelievable”.

“Hear, that is going to be an unbelievable sequence – an unbelievable 12 months of Titanic proportions,” he stated.

Apparently, this remark does appear to indicate that Walsh will nonetheless be part of the Doctor Who solid when filming begins on season 13, with earlier rumours suggesting that The Chase host was set to depart the sequence alongside Tosin Cole after upcoming particular episode Revolution of the Daleks.

Maybe, as has been rumoured, Cole and Walsh might nonetheless pop again for recurring roles in season 13 even when they don’t journey with Whittaker and Gill each week – or maybe Walsh merely misspoke, as a substitute speaking of his enthusiasm for the upcoming festive particular.

In any case, from the sounds of it there’s lots that will likely be thrilling about Revolution of the Daleks as effectively…

“What you’ll discover occurs [in the episode] is extraordinary. It’s improbable,” Walsh stated. “And it was one in all my favorite issues to movie.”

Clearly, a technique or one other, Who followers have a LOT to stay up for.

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to look at? Try our TV Information.