Doctor Who series 12 review: “A big step up”

Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series at all times felt like a little bit of a chance.

After making the high-profile resolution to solid the primary feminine Doctor, in 2018 series boss Chris Chibnall launched a series of 10 standalone sci-fi tales with little of the standard operating arcs, cliffhangers and multi-part tales followers have been used to from the trendy model of the present. Chibnall additionally made the choice to exclude well-known alien foes from the series’ again catalogue, as a substitute choosing “all-new monsters” in an try and ease in new viewers.

This method obtained one thing of a blended reception from followers who missed their favorite series parts, however with series 12 now within the rear-view mirror the form of Chibnall’s grand plan is less complicated to see. After an establishing yr of standalone adventures, upbeat tales and little lasting continuity the viewers was primed for what was to return subsequent – nearly totally the other.

Doctor Who’s 12th trendy series introduced a darker, extra private storyline for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, extra characterisation for her companions (even when the present nonetheless wasn’t totally profitable on this entrance), attention-grabbing new takes on old-school series parts and delved extra deeply into Doctor Who lore than would have been thought potential in 2018.

Actually, wanting on the naked information of the newest series, Chris Chibnall nearly couldn’t have accomplished extra to handle followers’ fundamental needs after series 11.

Once we consulted Whovians in 2019 about what adjustments they’d prefer to see in series 12, they requested for “extra two-parters, lengthy episodes and cliffhangers,” a correct series arc, the return of outdated monsters, extra chilly opens, a comeback for John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness, a darker aspect to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and extra background for her companions Graham, Ryan and Yaz (performed by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill).

Trying again over series 12, it’s hanging what number of of those requests have been happy, even fairly pie-in-the-sky stuff (or so it appeared on the time) about John Barrowman coming again, which followers have been hoping might occur for practically a decade. Is it any surprise that the fan response to this series has been a lot extra engaged, even when viewing figures as a complete have been sliding somewhat?

From the off, this felt like a extra assured, ballsy model of the Whittaker period, starting the series with Chibnall’s globetrotting James Bond riff Spyfall and sensationally unmasking Sacha Dhawan as a brand new model of the Grasp. Did it make complete sense based mostly on the place we final noticed that character? Possibly not – however Dhawan was having such enjoyable chewing the surroundings it hardly mattered.

Observe-up Spyfall: Half Two received somewhat muddled in its overlapping plots – why have been the Kasaavin following early pc scientists once more? – however gave room for Dhawan’s new Grasp to shine, whereas additionally correctly kicking off the thriller that may spawn infinite on-line hypothesis over the course of the series – who or what was The Timeless Youngster?

Third episode Orphan 55 (written by Ed Hime) landed with a little bit of a thump after that, reviving the worst facets of series 11 – an overstuffed, thinly-sketched visitor solid and plotting inconsistencies – and its environmental message edged into the preachy. But it surely was quickly adopted by screenwriter Nina Metivier’s way more satisfying celeb historic Nikola Tesla’s Night time of Terror, shining a light-weight(bulb) on an often-overlooked determine in the way in which solely Doctor Who can. A enjoyable, strong outing with an awesome visitor solid.

But it surely was the series’ fifth episode that modified every little thing. It appears unlikely followers anticipated a lot from Vinay Patel and Chris Chibnall’s Fugitive of the Judoon – some David Tennant-era nostalgia from rhino-faced aliens, maybe – however what they received was downright sensational.

As soon as upon a time, the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who would have made an episode in of itself, however Captain Jack Harkness’ comeback was quickly eclipsed by the revealing of a mysterious new Doctor, who up-ended series canon as we knew it with an assured efficiency from Jo Martin.

This episode was an intriguing, tense thriller with sharp writing, nice visitor performances (and cameos) – I wasn’t simply on the sting of my seat, I genuinely ended the episode stood up in my front room. It was a terrific episode, and a Doctor Who viewing expertise that ranks larger than something I’ve skilled lately. No surprise it prompted such a response.

Following this, sixth episode Praxeus (written by Pete McTighe and Chris Chibnall) was fairly skinny gruel for me, ignoring all of the big revelations for an additional over-stuffed rush across the globe to cease a imprecise menace. It wasn’t horrible, simply not my favorite – although it’s solely honest to notice that the episode had loads of followers, so it could be a little bit of a Marmite story.

I discovered much more to like within the bold if barely flawed Can You Hear Me? (written by Charlene James and Chris Chibnall), which lastly added a little bit of depth to Mandip Gill’s companion Yaz and featured an awesome old-school villain in Ian Gelder’s Zellin. Whereas I’m undecided the psychological well being analogies fairly tracked within the last act, attractive animation and shifting performances pulled it via to be one of many higher current day Whittaker-era episodes.

Stealth Cyberman story The Haunting of Villa Diodati (written by Maxine Alderton) got here subsequent, that includes a twist that should be one of many worst-kept secrets and techniques in Who historical past (spoiler alert – Frankenstein was partially impressed by a Cyberman!) but additionally delivering an atmospheric, entertaining story with some critically nice imagery. I didn’t know I wanted a half-made Cyberman quoting Percy Shelley till I noticed it onscreen, however by God I did want it.

Following on from this we head into the controversial two-part finale from showrunner Chris Chibnall. On steadiness, I feel I discovered extra to love in Ascension of the Cybermen, a narrative that lastly centred Doctor Who’s eternally second-best race of cyborgs and included top-of-the-line chilly opens (the attention!) and mini-mysteries (who’s Brendan?) within the series’ historical past.

Within the finale itself, I didn’t have the identical points many did with The Timeless Youngsters’s big canon rewrite – if something, I feel it provides some extra thriller to the series – however I did really feel the pretty static storytelling selections made the revelations land somewhat softer than I had hoped they may. If the Doctor’s confronting the crimes accomplished to her on Gallifrey, why is there no-one for her to confront? To an extent, what is that this episode besides “the Grasp tells the Doctor what the series arc means”?

Nonetheless, I loved watching it (Cyber Masters perpetually) and wrestle to know the controversy it has stirred up on-line. However perhaps the finale response is attribute of this series as a complete. It could be that I’ve simply been extra conscious of it this yr, but it surely definitely feels like positions on Doctor Who’s high quality have develop into extra polarised throughout series 12, particularly on social media the place issues typically received fairly heated.

However maybe this ardour is a part of what makes Doctor Who so particular, and helps hold it alive whilst scores have barely declined through the years. Even the followers who appear to hate Doctor Who find it irresistible actually and simply need it to be barely completely different, to hit completely different beats, and would be the first to tune in once more at any time when the following series arrives.

From the appears of it, it’ll be some time earlier than that occurs – a festive episode is promised for the “finish of the yr” and series 13 received’t come till late 2021 on the earliest – so I’m positive the talk and digestion of those new episodes is simply simply starting.

For now, although, I’m fairly optimistic about the way forward for Doctor Who. Series 12 felt like a big step up when it comes to scale, characterisation and ambition, and made me really feel excited concerning the present in a means I haven’t felt in years. No, not each episode was my favorite, however I received much more out of this yr’s tales than series 11 and I’m genuinely intrigued to see the place all of it goes subsequent.

In different phrases, sure, I’m nonetheless eager for just a few extra journeys within the TARDIS. Now the wait begins…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks involves BBC One in late 2020/early 2021