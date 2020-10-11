Doctor Who spin-off Daleks! reveals release date, first look

Doctor Who’s upcoming animated spin-off Daleks! is formally touchdown subsequent month, with a first-look clip and new plot teasers being launched as a part of New York Comedian Con.

It was introduced as we speak (tenth October) as a part of NYCC’s Time Lord Victorious panel that Daleks! will launch its first episode on the Doctor Who YouTube channel on Thursday twelfth November.

A first look clip and and trailer additionally supplied followers with a glimpse of what’s to return, re-introducing the Mechanoids, a robotic alien species from the planet Mechanus and arch-enemies of the Daleks.

The Mechanoids first appeared in Doctor Who in 1965 TV story The Chase, however have been “remodelled for the twenty first century” and shall be seen right here forming an uneasy alliance with their outdated foes.

Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures) will voice the Queen of the Mechanids, with Ayesha Antoine (who beforehand performed Dee Dee Blasco within the 2008 Doctor Who episode Midnight) will voice The Chief Archivian and Mechanoid 2150.

Nicholas Briggs will reprise his Doctor Who function because the voice of the Daleks, whereas Joe Sugg can even seem within the sequence, which was first introduced in September and is made up of 5 10 minute episodes.

Daleks! will see the Dalek Empire come up towards a horrible power, with essentially the most feared race within the universe lastly assembly their match after they invade the fabled Archive of Islos. What historic and lethal power lurks inside the best library in existence?

Quickly, the Daleks’ house planet of Skaro is beneath assault and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their opponent and regain their planet, even with assist from an outdated enemy? Or will this be the top of the Daleks?

Daleks! shall be accessible to look at free of charge from Thursday, twelfth November. Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020 / early 2021. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.