Doctor Who star Colin Baker teases 5(ish) Doctors sequel

Keep in mind The 5(ish) Doctors Reboot? The comedy spoof put collectively by stars of basic Doctor Who? A sequel might be the best way. Properly, perhaps, simply perhaps.

That’s based on Colin Baker, who was not too long ago requested if the 5(ish) Doctors might reunite once more for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary in 2023.

“In principle, I’ve spoken to Peter [Davison], Paul [McGann] and Sylvester [McCoy] about it, they usually’re all up for it. If it occurred, we’d do it,” he not too long ago informed Den of Geek.

“That was beautiful doing [The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot]. Everybody did it for nothing. So a sequel – going again to the identical nicely, all these digicam folks, make-up folks, the areas free of charge – we must do it on a extra business foundation and the BBC in all probability wouldn’t allow us to try this.”

Baker additionally raised an attention-grabbing argument concerning the inclusion of former Who actor Tom Baker – who appeared because the mysterious curator – within the official anniversary episode.

“‘For those who weren’t a Doctor Who fan, what was it about? For me, it was a very good story, then impulsively they put Tom in, as a result of it was Tom, and we might all go, ‘Ahhhh, Tom.’ You cease believing within the story. You may put us [the classic Doctors] in it, but it surely has to make sense.

“We had been all a bit bit miffed – sure, Tom did it longer than anyone else, however do you need to rub our faces in that the entire time?[…] What was he? What was he doing there?’

He added: “You’ve received to have believability. The very best issues on tv, nonetheless far-fetched they’re, have a sure inner logic. You inform me the interior logic of getting Tom there?”

The 5(ish) Doctors Reboot debuted on the BBC Crimson Button service after the published of 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor in November 2013.

It adopted fictionalised variations of earlier Who stars, together with Baker (who beforehand performed Sixth Doctor), Davison (Fifth Doctor) and McCoy (Seventh Doctor), as they tried to achieve an element within the anniversary episode.

The half-hour movie additionally featured different Who stars together with Paul McGann, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jenna Coleman, John Barrowman, then-showrunner Steven Moffat and his predecessor Russell T Davies.

