Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker says Who Do You Think You Are? “blew” her mind

Broadchurch and Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will face “some fraught household historical past” when Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One with a four-part collection in October.

Becoming a member of Whittaker within the new collection will probably be youngsters’s creator and Britain’s Received Expertise choose David Walliams, Gavin & Stacey co-creator Ruth Jones and Silent Witness star Liz Carr.

Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker learns the poignant actuality behind a household delusion surrounding her nice uncle’s sacrifice in World Conflict One, whereas unearthing some uncomfortable truths about her great-great grandfather in Yorkshire.

Whittaker mentioned: “Who Do You Think You Are? took me on an unbelievable journey by a few of my household historical past. I found individuals and occasions that I had no concept existed earlier than this. I used to be fortunate to go house and see my mum and pa, fortunate to see locations I’d by no means been to earlier than, and fortunate to fulfill and shake arms with (!) some fantastic and clever individuals whose perception into historical past blew my mind. And solely in February did I embark on this journey, and realizing the place we are actually, it feels much more particular to have had this journey.”

Walliams discovers a great-great grandfather who, after changing into blind, cast a profession as a travelling entertainer, in addition to a extra tragic story surrounding his paternal nice grandfather’s experiences following World Conflict One.

Walliams mentioned: “I’m delighted to have taken half within the collection. I began off the journey realizing little or no about my ancestry. In making the programme I discovered plenty of household historical past I’d by no means would have realized of. I used to be happy to find that being an entertainer runs within the household.”

Silent Witness actor Carr mentioned: “I’ve watched Who Do You Think You Are? over time so to be chosen to have the present analysis my household historical past has been a splendidly surreal expertise. An armchair genealogist, my mum has dragged us round graveyards searching for our ancestors however to no avail so I’m hoping it will now all cease (most likely not – realizing my mum!).”

Carr continued: “Earlier than doing Who Do You Think You Are? all I actually knew about my ancestors was that that they had died however now I do know that they lived and the way they lived. I like realizing that, I like realizing who they had been and I really feel very proud to be associated to them.”

Appropriately for the forensic investigator, Carr’s search exposes an ancestor’s function in an tried homicide.

Gavin and Stacey star and co-creator Ruth Jones learns that her paternal grandfather was a key participant within the precursor to the NHS, the Medical Support Societies of South Wales, whereas additionally discovering a protracted line of globe-trotting mariners on her mom’s aspect.

Who Do You Think You Are? returns to BBC One this October.

