Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker teases answer to regeneration mystery

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker has teased that an fascinating query relating to The Doctor’s regeneration may very well be tackled within the upcoming Christmas particular.

The Doctor Who particular Revolution of the Daleks will arrive on our screens in the course of the festive interval, selecting up the place the sequence 12 finale left off as The Doctor finds herself incarcerated in an alien jail.

Whereas she has been given a life sentence for her crimes, many followers have understandably queried how precisely that might work with a Time Lord able to a number of regenerations.

At a New York Comedian-Con panel, the query was pitched to Whittaker herself, who cryptically hinted that solutions would possibly properly be awaiting followers within the much-anticipated episode.

“We could uncover that… or perhaps we received’t,” she teased.

Revolution of the Daleks finds Group TARDIS in a tricky spot, as The Doctor’s human companions haven’t any information of her whereabouts and really feel they could have been deserted on Earth.

Co-star Mandip Gill defined: “We don’t know the place The Doctor’s gone, we don’t know if we’re now in Sheffield endlessly and our journey with The Doctor is over. So, I can communicate for Yaz, she’s discovering it very tough.

“In all probability not having the ability to say goodbye as properly, and undecided if and when she’ll ever see The Doctor. She’s battling the thought of not being on the TARDIS anymore.”

That’s when the gang encounter a Dalek plot and discover themselves dealing with off in opposition to The Doctor’s most formidable foes, however with out her experience to information them.

The festive episode doesn’t have a confirmed air date simply but; lately, Doctor Who has aired on Christmas Day, however that sample was shaken up by 2019’s New 12 months’s Day particular.

