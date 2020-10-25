Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker thought she was doing role “incorrect”

Jodie Whittaker has recalled watching Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who regenerating into her on the BBC One sequence and panicking that she was “doing all of it incorrect”.

The Broadchurch star took over from Capaldi because the thirteenth Doctor in 2017, and made historical past within the course of as the primary lady to painting the Time Lord.

Whittaker revealed she was reassured by showrunner Chris Chibnall, who needed her to deliver a “contemporary perspective” to the sequence moderately than to emulate what another person had already performed, which was in the end very “liberating”.

Talking with Man Garvey on Most interesting Hour on BBC Radio 6 Music, Whittaker mentioned, “After I noticed the episode, the place Peter’s [Capaldi] Doctor regenerates into myself – we have been halfway by means of capturing and that was the primary time in a very long time that I’d been watching it – I hadn’t watched it to try to give myself that freedom to step on set.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve performed it incorrect. I’ve performed it incorrect’ and we have been solely like six weeks in and I had seven months left. I got here in to work I was like, ‘It is best to have instructed me, I’ve been doing it incorrect!’ They mentioned, ‘No, that is the purpose,’ like, ‘You recognize, you aren’t alleged to be doing what another person did’. However all of the power of the Doctor and all of the references and the Whovian form of pearls are in there. And also you then take it and run with it. And truly it’s rather more liberating.”



BBC / Ben Blackall



The star additionally spoke concerning the audition course of with Chibnall – whom she labored with on ITV’s acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch – and revealed she thought they have been simply assembly up for a pleasant catch-up over a espresso.

“It was an actual humorous one for me as a result of after I began to audition – I do know the showrunner very well, as a result of he was the show-unner and creator of Broadchurch – and so after I went for my preliminary form of chat – which I didn’t know was a chat – I thought we have been assembly up for espresso, as a result of we have been mates. Then he tricked me into saying, , ‘Would you wish to audition for this?’ It was very a lot an audition, it wasn’t in any method, ‘You’ll stroll in and nail this half.’ It was, ‘Right here’s one thing very epic, see what we will do with that.’”

She added, “He was very clear that he needed me to return in with a really contemporary perspective and to not essentially sit in the beginning and work by means of all the factor, as a result of his imaginative and prescient was that I got here in with a brand new power for that. So it’s fantastic to find that truly, numerous it contradicts, numerous it possibly has a suggestion in a single episode, that that is who the Doctor is after which in one other season by one other actor, it’s a totally totally different model. So you’re actually free in that role.”

