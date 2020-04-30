Doctor Who star says it’s “pure luck” that they’d already shot their festive special before lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a large blow to the world of TV, with all kinds of productions compelled to delay and postpone filming with no clear signal after they’ll have the ability to get again to work.

Nevertheless, some exhibits have been luckier than others. As we not too long ago defined, BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who had already shot its 2020 festive special Revolution of the Daleks in late 2019, that means it could actually nonetheless be launched later this 12 months as deliberate – and in accordance with collection star Mandip Gill, it was simply pure luck that saved this a part of the BBC’s festive schedule.

“I believe I’m allowed to say, sure, the festive special has been filmed!” Gill advised RadioTimes.com, explaining that the episode’s manufacturing had been included throughout the 2019 filming for collection 12 (which aired earlier this 12 months and is now obtainable for DVD pre-order).

“It was completely pure luck we occurred to have filmed it. I assume it’s the best way it all the time movies – they filmed the special similtaneously collection 12.”

The present hiatus in TV manufacturing means that exhibits planning to movie in the summertime for a winter broadcast can have been unable to take action, doubtlessly leaving notable gaps within the TV schedules.

“You overlook really that a great deal of different stuff received’t have been made – their festive specials received’t have been made,” Gill advised us.

“So yeah, Doctor Who’s special is one thing to actually sit up for this 12 months –particularly contemplating the wonderful collection we’ve simply had as effectively.”

Nevertheless, the destiny of filming for the upcoming collection 13 is barely much less clear. Hearsay has it that the following collection of adventures for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her staff was deliberate to begin filming in autumn 2020, and RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC is presently ready with bated breath to see whether or not this schedule can go forward or will must be delayed.

“The conversations are most likely taking place some other place, and everyone seems to be affected, so I assume we’re simply going to have to attend for pointers,” Gill advised RadioTimes.com.

“I’ve type of not even requested, as a result of I do know that I’ll get advised once I’m imagined to. I’m fairly laid again in that sense, it’s going to return to me when it’s supposed to return to me.

“As quickly as they are saying yeah or no, I’m going to know too. And as quickly as they know, they’re going to need to inform us,” she concluded.

For now, Gill says, she and the opposite Doctor Who forged (Whittaker, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole) are simply maintaining in contact throughout lockdown and attempting to maintain their spirits up – even when that simply means sending one another memes.

“I’ve actually simply messaged Jodie,” she laughed. “We nonetheless have that WhatsApp group, so we’re nonetheless sending memes, sending messages. Brad’s sending movies of his beautiful place – and as quickly as that is executed we’re going to satisfy up.

“We’ll all the time keep in contact, as a result of we’re actually actually shut – we spend quite a lot of hours collectively. And we’ve kind of shaped… I do know this feels like a cliché, however a household.

“And clearly Jodie’s so needy, so she’s without end going ‘Guys, can we meet up quickly?’” Gill added.

“She needs to do a Zoom assembly really, that’s what she needs to do. I’ve stated to Brad, if he’s lacking The Chase then he can host a quiz for us.”

The Chase of Doctor Zoom? We wouldn’t thoughts watching that episode…

The Doctor Who Sequence 12 DVD is launched on 4th Might and is obtainable to pre-order now