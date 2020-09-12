Doctor Who star says Revolution of the Daleks is a ‘pretty present’ to Whovians this Christmas time

The longer term of Doctor Who on TV is nonetheless a slight thriller to followers, with rumours abounding of delays or construction modifications for Jodie Whittaker’s subsequent collection as the BBC gears up for filming in the subsequent few weeks.

Nonetheless, earlier than all that Whovians can look ahead to festive particular Revolution of the Daleks, which was by probability filmed earlier than the UK-wide lockdown shut down TV manufacturing – and in accordance to one of the episode’s stars, it’ll be the excellent balm for followers ready for season 13.

“It was a complete lot of work and I’ve completed all of it,” Nicholas Briggs, who has voiced the Daleks since 2005 and stars in the particular this winter, instructed RadioTimes.com.

“I feel it was nice that they acquired forward and did this festive particular – and it’s turned out to be extraordinarily fortuitous really, a lot greater than that they had most likely supposed.

“So I feel it is going to be a nice present to Doctor Who followers and a pretty, pretty bit of Doctor Who at Christmastime, or spherical about each time it’s going to be.”

Briggs, who beforehand described his time filming the particular as full of “attention-grabbing challenges” went on to clarify that by Christmastime he meant the whole vacation, with the episode’s particular airdate nonetheless but to be introduced by the BBC however anticipated to air both on New Yr’s Day (following in the footsteps of earlier episodes and specials) or earlier round Christmas Day.

And after that, season 13 beckons – although Briggs remained cagey about any particulars, dodging questions on whether or not Chris Chibnall and the crew had already been in contact about getting him to carry out extra monster voices in the new episodes.

“It’s all coming and there’s individuals sorting all of it out,” he stated. “Once more, I’m not significantly concerned in it, so I don’t actually know what they’re planning for a new collection of Doctor Who, nevertheless it’s positively going to occur.

“I’m not privy to any selections about something like that. It’s simply me speculating as your common Dalek. However I’m positive that methods and means shall be discovered to make Doctor Who.”

And followers who actually can’t wait will nonetheless get some new Doctor Who motion are in luck, with Briggs quickly to star in a new online-only spin-off known as Daleks! which follows some of the Doctor’s biggest foes in 5 brief animated adventures.

“The dream job for me was to turn out to be the voice of the Daleks all these years in the past again in 2004, and this is simply takes it to one other stage actually,” he instructed us.

“It’s full on darkish motion with nice characters – and also you possibly wouldn’t anticipate that from Daleks since you have a tendency to suppose of them as a bit monotone.

“It’s a actually compelling drama and plenty of enjoyable and one thing very spectacular for all the household to take a look at. It’s nice for grownup followers in addition to for youngsters of all ages.”

In different phrases we’re in for a complete Dalek smorgasbord in the coming months, and we are able to’t wait. Egg whisks at the prepared…

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021, and Daleks! comes to the Doctor Who YouTube channel in November.

