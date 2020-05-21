Doctor Who: Steven Moffat releases chilling new Peter Capaldi poem

One of many few upsides of the UK lockdown has been the swell of home-produced shorts and specials created by the UK’s finest TV brains, and nowhere has that development been extra notable than among the many forged and creatives of Doctor Who.

The newest? A spooky new poem from ex-showrunner Steven Moffat written to coincide with a fan watchalong of his 2014 episode Pay attention, carried out by common Who voice artist Jacob Dudman doing a killer impression of Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor.

The poem begins:

What´s that within the mirror?

And the nook of my eye?

What´s that footstep following?

And by no means passing by?

At night time I hear such respiration

The darkish isn’t nonetheless

The shadows all are seething

The air is damp and chill

Quickly after this, Capaldi’s Doctor makes his entrance, which coincides with one thing significantly unsettling – look carefully on the picture accompanying the poem within the video, and also you’ll discover the Twelfth Doctor opens his eyes for the time being he begins to talk.

The poem concludes with the Doctor begging the mysterious poet to cease penning his verse, even because the latter refuses. The poem concludes:

“These seeds,

You should not sow them

Please forged them, on the rocks

I’m the reader of this poem

I’m a madman with a field”

Following brief tales, introductory scenes, in-character messages from Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and far more apart from, we’d say this is among the spookiest (and most lyrical) items of new Doctor Who content material to emerge throughout this unusual new period for the present.

Simply attempt to not have nightmares concerning the Doctor’s Assault Eyelids…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021