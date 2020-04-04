Doctor Who: Steven Moffat releases new Amy Pond scene ahead of fan watchalong

If his Strax-starring introduction to The Day of the Doctor wasn’t sufficient, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has written ANOTHER new quick scene tying into the BBC sci-fi sequence, this time appearing as a sort-of-prequel to 2010 episode The Eleventh Hour.

Produced remotely ahead of a deliberate fan rewatch of the episode (which welcomed Matt Smith into the central position precisely a decade in the past), the quick animation sees Caitlin Blackwood reprise her position because the youthful Amelia (or Amy) Pond, the sequence companion performed by Karen Gillan as an grownup all through the sequence.

The video checks in with Amelia as a younger lady a while after she meets Smith’s Eleventh Doctor (an interplay that kinds the primary half of the Eleventh Hour earlier than he unintentionally jumps ahead in time), with Blackwood narrating pages from her character’s “diary” that cope with her hopes the Doctor will return, her buddies and her future husband Rory.

Dropped at life by illustrations from Sophie Iles and produced by Doctor Who Lockdown watchalong organiser Emily Prepare dinner, the new video is certainly one of the sweetest items of Who materials we’ve seen shortly, and provides new depths to Blackwood’s portrayal of the youthful Amy Pond.

And provided that this diary entry is one way or the other set each earlier than, after and through Doctor Who tales (word the looks of blindfolded Rory and future River Tune “Mels”), it couldn’t really feel extra acceptable as half of Moffat’s time-bending period on the head of the present.

Now, in the event you've watched it you're within the excellent body of thoughts to rewatch The Eleventh Hour.

