General News

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals scrapped ideas and behind-the-scenes secrets during mass fan rewatch

March 22, 2020
5 Min Read

On Saturday 21st March, Doctor Who followers all over the world did one thing particular. Regardless of being trapped at house social distancing or in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, at 7.00pm GMT all of them tuned into 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor on the similar time, reliving the highs of the 2013 particular over again.

And becoming a member of them was former collection showrunner (and Day of the Doctor screenwriter) Steven Moffat, who made a shock return to Twitter after quitting the platform just a few years in the past in an effort to be a part of within the dialog on-line.

Previous to the episode’s launch, Moffat had shortly penned a brief introduction video stuffed with in-jokes and callbacks and carried out by former collection star Dan Starkey, however his contribution didn’t cease there, frequently chiming in during the simultaneous watch to supply behind-the-scenes tidbits about The Day of the Doctor’s manufacturing.

This included a scrapped introductory speech, which Moffat subsequently shared, saying: “Way back, on the misplaced world of Gallifrey, the planet of the Time Lords, there was a legend a lot cherished by the youngsters. It informed of an incredible hero who who would return on their darkest day to avoid wasting all of them. However first he must save himself.”

And that wasn’t the one concept to hit the reducing room ground, with Moffat additionally noting one other sequence or two that didn’t make the edit, in addition to just a few alternative traces he regretted eradicating.

Largely, although, even all these years later Moffat stated he was extraordinarily proud of what he and the Doctor Who crew managed to place collectively.

Although he did nonetheless have a remorse or two about the way it all got here collectively.

And for followers of the distinctive trivialities of Doctor Who manufacturing, his whole commentary was a fairly distinctive present.

By the tip, the followers had been transported to a happier time, and Moffat himself was getting slightly emotional. And with followers all over the world coming collectively to have a good time one thing he created, are you able to blame him?

To take a look at Steven Moffat’s full, prolonged commentary to the episode (which we’ve solely given a snapshot of right here) take a look at his twitter account @StevenWMoffat whilst you can – although who is aware of? With everybody caught at house, possibly this received’t be the final episode followers can persuade him to lend his time to.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Wish to watch one thing tonight? Take a look at our TV listings

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment