Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals scrapped ideas and behind-the-scenes secrets during mass fan rewatch

On Saturday 21st March, Doctor Who followers all over the world did one thing particular. Regardless of being trapped at house social distancing or in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, at 7.00pm GMT all of them tuned into 50th anniversary episode The Day of the Doctor on the similar time, reliving the highs of the 2013 particular over again.

And becoming a member of them was former collection showrunner (and Day of the Doctor screenwriter) Steven Moffat, who made a shock return to Twitter after quitting the platform just a few years in the past in an effort to be a part of within the dialog on-line.

Hello. Steven Moffat right here. Precise Steven Moffat, if there’s nonetheless anybody bothering to fake to be me. Solely right here for the Day Of The Doctor tweet-a-long, 7pm GMT, 21st March. #savetheday Disappearing after that BEFORE THEY GET ME!!!! — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Previous to the episode’s launch, Moffat had shortly penned a brief introduction video stuffed with in-jokes and callbacks and carried out by former collection star Dan Starkey, however his contribution didn’t cease there, frequently chiming in during the simultaneous watch to supply behind-the-scenes tidbits about The Day of the Doctor’s manufacturing.

Discovered this. An deserted script concept. An intro spoken by the Doctor … or somebody … Glad I deserted it, it isn’t excellent. And it provides the sport away. However what the hell! — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

This included a scrapped introductory speech, which Moffat subsequently shared, saying: “Way back, on the misplaced world of Gallifrey, the planet of the Time Lords, there was a legend a lot cherished by the youngsters. It informed of an incredible hero who who would return on their darkest day to avoid wasting all of them. However first he must save himself.”

Now here is a factor. The entire room,with the David image in it, was alleged to be a raise. We shot a bit the place all the photographs slid up the partitions because the room descended. Everybody thought it was too foolish. I cherished it. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

And that wasn’t the one concept to hit the reducing room ground, with Moffat additionally noting one other sequence or two that didn’t make the edit, in addition to just a few alternative traces he regretted eradicating.

We stupidly minimize a line right here. John Harm yells out the door “You possibly can’t lock me up with these two. I will have my head off now!” J. Harm was so FUNNY saying that, and we had been fools. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Largely, although, even all these years later Moffat stated he was extraordinarily proud of what he and the Doctor Who crew managed to place collectively.

The taking part in on this scene is stellar, and that makes it work. I feel I rewrote it too usually although Pulls in barely too many instructions. I overthought. However with that forged, who cares? #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Although he did nonetheless have a remorse or two about the way it all got here collectively.

I feel I improved it within the ebook. I added flashbacks. And River Track and a robotic clown. Any dungeon scene can be improved by River Track and a robotic clown. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

And for followers of the distinctive trivialities of Doctor Who manufacturing, his whole commentary was a fairly distinctive present.

David’s TARDIS was within the Doctor Who expertise. However we solely had it for half a day, so I rewrote the script to revert to Matt’s TARDIS. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

By the tip, the followers had been transported to a happier time, and Moffat himself was getting slightly emotional. And with followers all over the world coming collectively to have a good time one thing he created, are you able to blame him?

Ah, that was pretty. Nicely for me, anyway. In actual fact it was “house the great distance spherical.” #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

To take a look at Steven Moffat’s full, prolonged commentary to the episode (which we’ve solely given a snapshot of right here) take a look at his twitter account @StevenWMoffat whilst you can – although who is aware of? With everybody caught at house, possibly this received’t be the final episode followers can persuade him to lend his time to.

Miss that present. Miss the insanity and the pace and the vitality of it. And I miss you lot. Keep nicely. Keep house. For those who’ve indulged in panic shopping for take all of it to the door of the closest NHS employee. Save the world. #SaveTheDay — Steven Moffat (@StevenWMoffat) March 21, 2020

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Wish to watch one thing tonight? Take a look at our TV listings