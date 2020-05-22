General News

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals “spooky” cut scene that referenced Torchwood

May 22, 2020
It’s truthful to say that the common Doctor Who rewatches of previous episodes have been a goldmine for followers, with former writers, solid and different creatives revealing all kinds of intriguing behind-the-scenes particulars from the BBC sci-fi sequence.

And now ex-showrunner Steven Moffat has added a brand new bit of fabric to the pile, revealing a “spooky” cut scene from his 2014 episode Pay attention which noticed the Doctor and Clara take a look at a mysterious library.

Known as The Fifty Room and described as a “library of the misplaced”, the placement was apparently the house of “the rarest, most essential, most harmful texts in human historical past”, and in a nod for followers of Who spin-off Torchwood, the Doctor famous that the library had been of their possession earlier than he stole it.

The cut scene from Listen revealed by Steven Moffat

The cut scene from Pay attention revealed by Steven Moffat

Within the cut script shared by Steven Moffat (and which you’ll be able to learn above), the Doctor (Peter Capaldi) and Clara (Jenna Coleman) head into this library, the place the Doctor is trying to resolve a thriller earlier than the primary motion of the episode kicks off.

Whereas in there, the Doctor reveals an intriguing little bit of the long run – apparently sooner or later he destroys Twitter, although not earlier than Moffat might share these tidbits – earlier than he and Clara discover a phrase scrawled on a chalkboard, organising a scene that did really make it to display screen.

Ultimately, apparently the Fifty Room was one location too many for the tightly-budgeted episode, and it hit the chopping room ground – however at the very least now it may possibly stay on within the recollections of trivia-obsessed Doctor Who followers. True immortality, past even what the Doctor might think about.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Information

