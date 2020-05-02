Doctor Who: Steven Moffat reveals there’s a secret future Doctor hidden in one of his old episodes

One of the attractive issues about Doctor Who’s that years after an episode first airs, we are able to nonetheless discover out so many desirable behind-the-scenes particulars about it – and now, because of a new dialogue between ex-series bosses Russell T Davies and Steven Moffat, we’ve realized a huge secret about one 2008 story that no one had noticed.

Chatting forwards and backwards in Doctor Who Journal, the 2 screenwriters revealed that in Moffat’s acclaimed 2008 episodes Silence in the Library/Forest of the, followers had been truly being handled to a future model of the Doctor (then performed by David Tennant), disguised as Colin Salmon’s character (truly a sentient satellite tv for pc) Doctor Moon.

Confused? Properly, we’ll allow them to clarify it.

“Once we had been making Silence in the Library, you as soon as instructed me the Very Final Scene Ever of Doctor Who. Does it nonetheless stand?” Davies requested Moffat.

Because it turned out, this referred to a transient define that Moffat had e-mailed Davies throughout manufacturing, imagining the future (and previous) of the Doctor and Alex Kingston’s River Tune, who made her first appearances in these episodes.

“In my head (and ONLY in my head, it will most likely by no means seem on display, or be confirmed in any means) River’s not simply his spouse – she’s his widow,” Moffat wrote on the time.

“Someplace in the horrible future, on a battlefield, the 45th Doctor dies in her arms and makes her the identical promise she as soon as made him – it’s not over for you, you’ll see me once more. So River buries her husband and off she goes to have tons of adventures with his youthful selves and confuse the hell out of them.

“Till, of course, she finally ends up in the info core of the Library Planet, and realises she’ll by no means see him once more. After which she begins to marvel why anybody would name a moon ‘Doctor.’ Ahhh…”

“Yeah, some model of that would nonetheless work,” Moffat continued. “The Doctor worrying that she’ll get lonely in the library, and popping his dying thoughts inside a moon. God, have a look at these phrases. I truly typed these phrases!!!!!!

“I can’t consider you didn’t keep in mind!” Davies replied. “I’ve by no means forgotten that Doctor Moon factor, it’s so intelligent.

“Each time I watch that story, I feel, it’s him, it’s the Doctor, and no-one is aware of!”

So sure, Colin Salmon IS the Doctor – kind of – and even when this concept by no means makes it to movie, followers can now mentally reclass Silence in the Library and Forest of the Lifeless as technically a multi-Doctor story. And we all know how Whovians love a technicality…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021