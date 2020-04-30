Doctor Who story starring Tom Baker recorded entirely in lockdown to be released by Big Finish

Doctor Who audio drama producers Big Finish have introduced a particular undertaking to be released subsequent month – the corporate’s first launch recorded entirely throughout lockdown.

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Solar – starring Tom Baker because the Fourth Doctor, Louise Jameson as Leela and John Leeson as K9 – will be released on 12th Could and is the primary full-cast audio drama to be produced by Big Finish utilizing distant recording strategies.

The corporate introduced in March that they’d be halting studio recording periods amid the coronavirus pandemic in favour of distant recording, with Shadow of the Solar being the primary launch accomplished below these new circumstances.

Additionally featured in the solid is Fenella Woolgar (Name the Midwife) as bored socialite Girl Malina Rigel-Smythe, considered one of many passengers on board a luxurious liner with a distinction.

The official synopsis for Shadow of the Solar reads as follows…

After an accident, the TARDIS lands on a luxurious star-liner. Leaving their ship to restore itself, the Doctor, Leela and K9 discover themselves going through an amazing terror: mingling at a cocktail social gathering.

One thing appears awry behind the pleasantries nonetheless. Visitors are going lacking, and tools is breaking down. When the Doctor investigates additional he discovers that the star-liner is actually on the right track for catastrophe.

However no-one appears stunned by this info, nonetheless much less troubled. What’s occurring? And might the Doctor and his pals save everybody… when no person needs to be saved?

Author Robert Valentine unhappy: “It is a story impressed by the trendy development of giving the identical worth to opinion as reality – together with every little thing from local weather change denial to the anti-vaccination motion – however particularly the latest (and finally deadly) rocket launch experiments meant to show that the Earth is flat.

“The Doctor is about to discover himself in a scenario the place the true enemy is pseudo-scientific hubris, and for as soon as it’d be an enemy he hasn’t the instruments to overcome.”

Director Nicholas Briggs added: “In Shadow of the Solar, we have now an amazing, well-made script by Rob Valentine. A stunning slice of science fantasy. It has an amazing central thought and a solid of excellent characters. At its core, there’s a fanatical perception in one thing that’s patent nonsense, however the Doctor, Leela and K9 discover themselves to be the one individuals who know the reality. That’s an amazing set-up!

“And it additionally has a flavour of the customarily talked about ‘base below siege’ setting, which provides an interesting claustrophobia to the storytelling. It makes the scenario extra excessive and subsequently extra of an thrilling trip for the viewers.”

Doctor Who: Shadow of the Solar is now out there to pre-order on the Big Finish web site.