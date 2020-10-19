Doctor Who, Strictly stars feature in interactive photography exhibition

Britain’s Received Expertise, Doctor Who and Strictly Come Dancing followers can see their portraits subsequent to these of their favorite celebs because of Take a Second – an interactive exhibition in assist of psychological well being charity MIND.

The digital artwork gallery, launched by photographer Ray Burmiston, options photographs of Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Invoice Bailey, Gary Barlow, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, Nicole Scherzinger and lots of different celebs, all of whom are seen “taking a second” to shut their eyes and “refresh the vitality and connection”.

Over 200 celebrities took half in the exhibition, together with This Morning’s Holly Willougby, Luther’s Idris Elba, Des’ David Tennant, Disaster’s Sharon Horgan and Gavin & Stacey’s Ruth Jones, with all of the images being taken throughout numerous publicity shoots.

We’re so delighted to be engaged on this exhibition in assist of @MindCharity the place everybody might be a part of the artwork. #DoOneThing this World Psychological Well being Day. Take A Second a observe @TakeAMoment2020. Exhibition launching 20.10.20. #TakeAMoment4Mind pic.twitter.com/MZ29UVUTh7 — Take A Second For Thoughts (@TakeAMoment2020) October 11, 2020

From Tuesday twentieth October, followers will have the ability to view all of the portraits on-line and be part of the artwork by importing a picture of themselves “taking a second” for a donation payment and nominating another person to take action as properly.

All donations will go in the direction of MIND, a charity which provides data and recommendation to folks with psychological well being issues, and struggling artists who can not carry out on account of COVID.

Digital friends may even have the ability to buy unique prints from the exhibition and prints of a collection of portraits with their photograph included.

Burmiston has beforehand photographed portraits of Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, David Attenborough, Olivia Coleman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Anthony Joshua and Samuel L Jackson, in addition to publicity photographs for After Life, Doctor Who and The Salisbury Poisonings.

You’ll find extra details about Take A Second for MIND at takeamoment.uk. Try what else is on with our TV Information, or check out our new TV reveals 2020 web page to search out out what’s airing this autumn and past.