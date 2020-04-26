Doctor Who teaser drops for “Time Lord Victorious” – but what does it imply?

A teaser for a brand new Doctor Who spin-off mission has simply dropped – but what is “Time Lord Victorious”?

The temporary trailer sees an animated emblem flash up on display, accompanied by the phrases “Coming Quickly” – watch under.

So what is “Time Lord Victorious”? Although particulars are scarce – for now – RadioTimes.com understands that it is a significant new Doctor Who mission, with extra particulars on the formidable endeavor set to emerge very quickly certainly.

Followers will know that “Time Lord Victorious” was a title that the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) briefly claimed within the 2009 episode, ‘The Waters of Mars‘.

Deciding that, because the final surviving Time Lord, he had management over the Legal guidelines of Time, the Doctor was seen defying a set level in historical past by saving three individuals who had been destined to die.

When one of many three – Adelaide Brooke (Lindsay Duncan) – took her personal life in an try and put historical past again on its correct course, the Doctor realised he had gone too far and gave up the “Time Lord Victorious” mantle.

Is that this new trailer and the mission it’s teasing someway associated to that pivotal second within the Doctor’s lives? Keep tuned…

Doctor Who is predicted to return to BBC One in late 2020 or early 2021, with filming have wrapped on the present’s subsequent festive particular – starring Jodie Whittaker because the Doctor – forward of the coronavirus outbreak.

Try what else is on with our TV Information