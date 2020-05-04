Doctor Who ‘The Girl in the Fire’ to get new prequel written by Steven Moffat

Doctor Who’s ‘The Girl in the Fire‘ episode will get its personal prequel, written by the sci-fi collection’s earlier showrunner Steven Moffat.

The prequel, titled Pompadour, was introduced on Twitter by Sophia Myles, who portrayed Reinette, Madame de Pompadour, in the 2006 episode.

“Reinette rises once more! I’ve some homework to do,” Myles wrote on Twitter.

‘The Girl in the Fire’ was the fourth episode of the Doctor Who reboot’s second collection, with David Tennant as The Doctor. The Doctor together with Rose (Billie Tyler) and Mickey (Noel Clarke) land on the SS Madame de Pompadour – a derelict spaceship in the 51st century.

All through the episode, the Doctor visits Reinette by way of a time window which leads to 18th-century Paris, regularly rescuing her from clockwork robots disguised as French noblemen.

The new prequel will type a part of the newest Doctor Who fan watchalong of ‘The Girl in the Fire’, to be held on Wednesday sixth Could at 7pm (BST), 14 years after the episode first aired on BBC One.

Steven Moffat, who has penned the prequel, wrote six collection of Doctor Who and served as its showrunner from 2007 till 2017.

Though there’s no phrase as to whether or not every other forged members will be part of Myles in the prequel, the information of this newest piece of bonus content material is bound to cheer up Doctor Who followers in lockdown.