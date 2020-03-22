Doctor Who: Watch Steven Moffat’s new self-isolation introduction to the Day of the Doctor

Doctor Who followers round the world are uniting for a particular, simultaneous rewatch of 50th anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor – however earlier than they do, former collection showrunner Steven Moffat has created a really particular introduction scene for them.

Starring ex-series star Dan Starkey as Strax, the Sontaran character who delivered related introductions when the anniversary particular performed in cinemas in 2013, the new scene riffs on the coronavirus epidemic’s shock rest room roll scarcity, Sacha Dhawan’s new Grasp, the perils of 3D and even just a few of the twists from Jodie Whittaker’s 2020 collection finale The Timeless Kids.

We’d say extra, however…properly, you’d be greatest to simply go and watch the complete factor above earlier than you begin the Doctor Who view-in at 7.00pm GMT.

“It’s all the time a pleasure to revisit Strax,” Starkey instructed RadioTimes.com. “His love of heavy ordnance, perennial ill-temper and obliviousness to what’s really occurring are curiously reassuring in these turbulent occasions: he’s psychotic, however primarily well-meaning. What a joyous mixture!”

And in the event you’re questioning why Strax is a toy in the footage, it may be as a result of the whole skit was conceived, filmed and edited from separate properties in underneath 24 hours –or it’s as a result of he ran afoul of the Grasp’s Plushie Compression Eliminator. No matter you like.

“We’re assembled to watch a brand-new model of The Day of the Doctor,” Strax says in the clip. “For the first time this anniversary particular is out there to audiences in groundbreaking 2D!”

Poking enjoyable at The Day of the Doctor’s largest moments and cameos (together with the roles performed by Tom Baker and Billie Piper), the developments of Doctor Who canon since 2013 and even the Morbius Docs, the new clip is the excellent tonic for Whovians caught in self-isolation, in addition to for the individuals who really put it collectively.

“It’s a wierd time for everybody at the second, however as a means of staving off cabin-fever, this actually has been second to none,” Starkey instructed us, noting that alongside Moffat, co-star Neve McIntosh (who briefly reprises her position as Madame Vastra) and the simulcast’s originator Emily Prepare dinner it had been an attention-grabbing problem to put the footage collectively.

“I replied to Emily’s tweet on Friday morning about becoming a member of the view-in, agreed to cobble one thing collectively by means of introduction by way of DM about an hour later; then no sooner am I firing up my digicam and gathering props, then none aside from Steven Moffat himself has written an precise script for us!

“I shot the footage this morning, and Emily and I’ve been firing emails at one another all day, tinkering with it to present the completed piece. It’s been nice to have such an unambiguously enjoyable challenge to collaborate on, albeit remotely.”

Clearly, when Doctor Who followers work collectively they’ll obtain nice issues – particularly, getting an ex-Who showrunner to write some humorous jokes and convincing actors to carry out them at dwelling – and in uncommon occasions, we must always take that as a consolation.

Now, you’re all prepped and prepared to rewatch The Day of the Doctor. Time to #SaveTheDay as soon as extra!

