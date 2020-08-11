Doctor Who: What can we expect from Christopher Eccleston’s new adventures?

It’s official – for the primary time since 2005 Christopher Eccleston is returning to Doctor Who, with the previous Ninth Doctor set to reprise his short-lived position for 12 Huge End audio tales.

Predictably, Doctor Who followers have been fairly excited to get new Eccleston adventures past the 13 he recorded for the unique revived collection – however what might the tales really be about? What unexplored corners of the Ninth Doctor’s life might they cowl, and which well-known Who characters might he face off with?

Formally, we don’t know – writers and story particulars have but to be revealed – however by taking a couple of key elements into consideration, we can make a couple of educated guesses about what to expect. Beginning with…

The ‘Clive adventures’

Whereas it’s hinted that Eccleston’s first on-screen look in Rose takes place pretty quickly after his regeneration (he appears considerably shocked by his personal reflection), we do see hints at different adventures when Clive (Mark Benton) exhibits Rose his clippings.

Apparently the Ninth Doctor was current through the 1963 Kennedy assassination in Dallas, Texas, in addition to the April 1912 sinking of the Titanic, when he saved the Daniels household of Southampton (the latter of which was already the topic of a Huge End “brief journey” story in 2019 that didn’t star Eccleston).

One other trace comes from a drawing of the Ninth Doctor in 1883 found in Sumatra, hinted to be associated to the explosion of the volcanic island Krakatoa.

Whereas the Titanic story has already been pretty just lately coated by Huge End, it doesn’t appear out of the query that a few of the different new tales might choose up the Kennedy or the Krakatoa tales – although precisely the place they slot in could also be one other query.

Lacking adventures



In contrast to different Medical doctors, Eccleston’s pretty brief on-screen tenure implies that there aren’t too lots of the regular gaps for spin-off adventures to happen in – however there are a couple of moments that Huge End might play with.

Clearly, there’s any adventures between the Warfare Doctor’s regeneration and the Ninth Doctor’s first look – although as famous, the primary episode Eccleston seems in implies this isn’t an excessively lengthy interval.

Inside Eccleston’s TV collection itself, although, there are different gaps – and if Huge End additionally obtained Billie Piper and John Barrowman (who’ve each reprised their roles for different releases previously) concerned, they’d have much more choices.

Simply leaving this right here so @bigfinish can nick it for the collection they've virtually actually already written. ???????? pic.twitter.com/SGuTMuqM1C — Billy Garratt-John (@GarrattJohn) August 10, 2020

Simply take a look at this record from Who fan Billy Garratt-John, who identifies a couple of key gaps – between The Finish of the World and Dalek and between the Doctor Dances, Increase City and Dangerous Wolf – the place the characters are implied to have had different adventures, doubtlessly resulting in new avenues for these audio tales to discover.

And naturally, there’s additionally technically that bit in Rose the place the Doctor leaves Rose behind, dematerialising the TARDIS, solely to return once more a second later. Within the episode it takes seconds – however due to time journey, there’s no motive Eccleston’s Time Lord couldn’t have travelled to all kinds of attention-grabbing locations throughout that pause earlier than returning to repeat his provide.

Although after all, this raises a bigger query.

Will Christopher Eccleston get a new companion?



Relying on whether or not Billie Piper and/or John Barrowman be part of Eccleston for his collection, it stands to motive that the Ninth Doctor might additionally get a new Huge End-exclusive companion – loads of different ex-Medical doctors have had new sidekicks for the audio adventures, in any case.

However when you think about the storyline of Eccleston’s collection, including a new companion doesn’t fairly match. The purpose of his travels with Rose was that she helped him to open up once more after the horrors of the Time Warfare – so wouldn’t that be a bit undercut if he was cheerfully zipping round with a special TARDIS houseguest for 12 episodes?

Extra doubtless, assuming Piper isn’t current for a few of the tales anyway, is that the Ninth Doctor has extra one-off assistants and companions in his varied new tales particular to the time and place he’s in – that method, the Rose storyline stays intact and you continue to get to introduce him to new individuals.

Cybermen and the Grasp



Whereas Eccleston managed to face off with Daleks twice in his brief run, he by no means had a correct face-off with the Doctor’s different nice cyborg foes, the Cybermen, past inspecting an previous Cyber-head in a museum.

Actually, a new Cyberman story looks like the right approach to carry some pleasure to the Eccleston tales, marking them as a real complement to his on-screen appearances. And after that, why not tackle different foes?

In any case, the Ninth Doctor by no means took on the Grasp – and when you would possibly want to interact in a bit jiggery-pokery to make their assembly line up with the John Simm Grasp’s look reverse David Tennant’s Doctor, absolutely there are sufficient ex-Masters on the Huge End books to make one thing work?

After which, who is aware of? Sontarans, Macra, Silurians, Ice Warriors…with regards to dealing with traditional foes, the chances are limitless.

Multi-Doctor tales

And it’s not simply baddies that followers would possibly expect to see the Ninth Doctor face off with. Famously, Eccleston turned down a task within the 2013 anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor that might have seen him workforce up with David Tennant and Matt Smith’s Medical doctors, with John Damage’s Warfare Doctor written into the story in his stead.

However now, something is feasible. We might see Eccleston’s Doctor cross over with the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Tenth Medical doctors (i.e. these whose actors are at present making Huge End tales) at any level, within the form of crossover followers would by no means have seen coming even a few years in the past.

In fact that is all very bold, and it could be that for Eccleston’s first foray again into the world of Who we can expect some barely easier, extra standalone tales. And there’s no-one saying these tales wouldn’t be nice too – simply more durable to foretell.

However alternatively, a short while in the past the thought of Eccleston returning in any respect appeared unlikely, so who is aware of? Stranger issues have occurred.

The Ninth Doctor Adventures can be launched by Huge End and BBC Studios from Could 2021 and can be found to pre-order now from bigfinish.com – take a look at what else is on with our TV Information