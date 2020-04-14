Doctor Who: Who are the Eternals, the Guardians and the Toymaker?

Overlook reappearances from the Grasp, the Cybermen and Captain Jack – the newest episode of Doctor Who opted for a extra deep-cut reference to the long-running present’s previous.

Can You Hear Me? – by showrunner Chris Chibnall and a author new to the sequence Charlene James – noticed the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and buddies lured right into a entice by Zellin (Ian Gelder), an immortal “god” who was haunting the desires of people, all to feed his beloved Rakaya (Clare-Hope Ashitey).

The Doctor remarks that ‘Zellin’ is “a legendary identify, [from] manner past this universe”, with Gelder’s villain confirming that he and Rakaya are each omnipotent, ever-living beings, pitting two planets towards one another purely to go the time.

“We immortals want our video games, Doctor,” Zellin says. “Eternity is lengthy and we are cursed to see all of it.”

He continued: “The Eternals have their video games, the Guardians have their energy struggles. For me this dimension is a stupendous board for a recreation… the Toymaker would approve.”

Confused? If these references to Doctor Who historical past are misplaced on you, right here’s a useful explainer…

The Eternals

Making their debut in the 1983 story Enlightenment, the Eternals are a race of elemental beings of immense energy, able to manipulating matter and creating objects out of skinny air.

These amoral creatures, like Zellin, act purely for their very own amusement, manipulating “Ephemerals” (learn: mortal beings) for enjoyable.

Although their origins are unsure, the Eternals are stated to stay ‘outdoors of time, in the realm of eternity’ and, of their first Doctor Who look, they participated in a race by house organized by the Guardians of Time (extra on them under).

The prize could be “enlightenment” – the granting of their coronary heart’s want dropped at life, symbolised by a crystal. The Eternals copied ships from Earth historical past, fitted them with “ion drives” and sails to catch photo voltaic winds and used kidnapped people to crew the crafts.

Although Eternals can’t be destroyed, the fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) and his companion Turlough (Mark Strickson) had been capable of defeat Captain Wrack (Lynda Baron), an Everlasting in league with the Black Guardian, by throwing her overboard into house.

Although they didn’t seem in Doctor Who once more, the tenth Doctor (David Tennant) referenced the Eternals in 2006’s Military of Ghosts, whereas the witch-like aliens the Carrionites talked about how the Eternals had banished them “into deep darkness” quickly after the “daybreak of the universe” in 2007’s The Shakespeare Code.

The Guardians

The aforementioned Guardians first appeared in Doctor Who’s 16th season in 1978, a sequence of interlinked tales which noticed the fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) on a quest to seek out the legendary Key to Time.

Transcendental beings who embodied facets of the universe, immortal and indestructible, we met the White Guardian (Cyril Luckham) – who represented mild, order and construction – and his everlasting opponent the Black Guardian (Valentine Dyall) – the personification of darkness, entropy and chaos.

The White Guardian despatched the Doctor and his companion Romana on a mission to seek out the Key to Time, its items disguised and scattered throughout the universe, warning them that the Black Guardian deliberate to make use of the key as a weapon. Although the Doctor was capable of reassemble the key, he ultimately scattered the items again by time to be able to stop it falling into the Black Guardian’s clutches.

The Black Guardian sought revenge 5 years later (our time), recruiting the exiled alien Turlough to kill the Doctor in 1983’s Mawdryn Undead. Turlough started travelling with the Time Lord and grew keen on him, turning towards his grasp. He threw the enlightenment crystal at the Black Guardian, who vanished in a burst of flame, although the White Guardian warned that his nemesis may by no means be really killed.

The Toymaker

So how does the Toymaker match into all this? Nicely, retroactively…

Earlier than Doctor Who canon was all that convoluted, the first Doctor (William Hartnell) encountered the Celestial Toymaker (Michael Gough) in a 1966 story bearing the villain’s identify.

Right here, the Doctor and his companions arrive in an otherworldly area overseen by the Toymaker – one other immortal entity, who forces them to play a sequence of video games, with the end result deciding whether or not they’ll stay his playthings for all eternity.

The Doctor was in fact capable of outwit the Toymaker and escape, with the character by no means making an encore – plans for a comeback in the 1980s fell by the wayside when Doctor Who was placed on hiatus by the BBC throughout the Colin Baker period.

The Toymaker’s origins had been by no means defined – then-Doctor Who script editor Donald Tosh later revealed that, years earlier than the Time Lords had been established in canon, the Toymaker was alleged to be a member of the Doctor’s personal race.

2001 spin-off novel The Quantum Archangel suggests that he’s as a substitute one other Guardian a la White and Black – the Crystal Guardian. This has by no means been verified on tv, although Zellin’s feedback in Can You Hear Me? do seem to substantiate a hyperlink of some variety between all three beings…

Doctor Who continues on BBC One at 7:10pm on Sundays