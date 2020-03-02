Doctor Who: Who is the Master?

With regards to adversaries, the Doctor has by no means precisely been missing – and one among the character’s biggest foes of all has made an sudden return to the present at the begin of sequence 12.

The Grasp, who like the Doctor has been performed by a big selection of actors over the present’s prolonged run, is again to wreak havoc as soon as once more – this time performed by Sacha Dhawan.

Right here’s every part you must find out about the character…

Who is the Grasp?

Thought-about the Doctor’s archenemy, the Grasp is additionally a Time Lord – however one who has used his powers for evil quite than good. He has been a recurring character all through the present’s historical past – first showing in 1971 and most not too long ago in 2017, as a feminine model going by the title of Missy.

A renegade, the Grasp is basically the antithesis of the Doctor – his primary goal is to regulate the universe, whereas making the Doctor undergo as a lot as attainable alongside the method, and whereas the Doctor has at all times been keen on the human race, the reverse is true for the Grasp, who is hellbent on destroying mankind.

Regardless of their variations, as the solely two Time Lords who survived the Time Conflict, the Doctor and the Grasp even have a lot in widespread – and in the iconic 1972 serial The Sea Devils, the Doctor admits that they have been as soon as nice associates.

What number of actors have performed the Grasp?

Prior to now, eight completely different actors have taken on the position, with a few of these making one-off appearances and others being a part of the recurring solid for pretty prolonged spells.

Roger Delgado was the first to play The Grasp, together with his debut look occurring in the 1971 episode Terror of the Autons, earlier than he grew to become a serious character in the eighth sequence of the present. Delgado appeared often as the character up till his demise in 1973, making his ultimate look in Frontier in Area.

He was subsequent performed by Peter Pratt – nearing the finish of his ultimate life, the Grasp was made as much as appear to be an emaciated corpse in 1976 serial The Lethal Murderer coming nose to nose with the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker).

After this, he didn’t seem for one more 5 years, this time performed by Geoffrey Beevers, with the character efficiently managing to cheat demise by transferring his essence into a brand new physique – that of a Trakenite scientist performed by Anthony Ainley.

Ainley grew to become the first actor since Delgado to make quite a few appearances in the position, and likewise the final in the traditional sequence, showing as the Grasp in plenty of episodes till 1989.

In the 1996 TV film, the Grasp is a major character. Sabotaging the TARDIS after it had appeared he’d been executed at the fingers of the Daleks, the Grasp forces the craft to land in San Francisco and enters the physique of a paramedic named Bruce, performed by Eric Roberts. The movie ends with the Grasp supposedly being killed – however shock, shock, he can be again once more in the future!

In the revived sequence, the Grasp first seems in 2007 episode Utopia, performed by appearing legend Derek Jacobi, earlier than regenerating right into a youthful type, performed by John Simm – who went on to painting the character on a number of events.

The subsequent model, and most up-to-date, first appeared in 2014, with the character showing as a girl for the first time, performed by Michelle Gomez and going by the title ‘Missy’. In 2017 Simm returned to the position, showing alongside Missy in what was the first ‘multi-Grasp’ storyline in the present’s historical past.

The place and when did we final see The Grasp earlier than sequence 12?

Missy made a number of appearances in the present from 2014 to 2017 throughout Peter Capaldi’s time in the TARDIS, showing for the ultimate time in sequence 10 – throughout the storyline that noticed Simm return.

In her ultimate look, the character was compelled to decide on between a promise she had made to the Doctor and the lure of her former self and a military of Cybermen. In the finish, Missy stabs her previous self, permitting the Doctor to regenerate and thus turning into his ally – which forces an enraged previous Grasp to shoot Missy together with his laser screwdriver.

It was thought that that incident had disadvantaged the character of her capability to regenerate and subsequently she was assumed useless, till now that is…

What has the Grasp been as much as in sequence 12?

There was one thing of a shock reveal at the finish of the sequence 12 premiere, Spyfall Half 1, when Sacha Dhawan’s character O dramatically revealed himself to have been the Grasp in disguise.

It turned out that the Grasp had killed the actual O – a former MI6 agent and previous ally of the Doctor – and had stolen his identification, going into hiding in the Australian outback.

His most up-to-date plan concerned the inter-dimensional Kassavin – nevertheless they turned on him when the Doctor knowledgeable them of the Grasp’s double-crossing intent, and by the finish of Spyfall: Half 2 he was trapped in the Kasaavin’s dimension with seemingly no escape.

This being the Grasp, although, issues have been by no means going to finish there – and in Ascension of the Cybermen, the first a part of the sequence 12 finale, he crops up able to endanger the Doctor as soon as once more…

