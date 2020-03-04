Doctor Who Will Reportedly Lose Some Cast Members After The Next Holiday Special

Supplied the rumors surrounding Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole’s exits are true, that may imply Mandip Gil’s Yaz might be The Doctor’s solely remaining companion. Doctor Who has caught to 1 companion in its reboot years as a rule, so it should not be an enormous adjustment for followers going ahead if the present does not add anybody else. It is going to be unhappy to see Ryan and Graham depart after two nice seasons, although the rumor that they are going to have the ability to return makes it lots much less bittersweet information, contemplating companions are typically completely written off.