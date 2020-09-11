Doctor Who will return to filming “in the next few weeks”

Excellent news for Whovians – the next collection of Doctor Who is about to start filming quickly, with Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord returning to the TARDIS to shoot a brand new set of adventures in the coming weeks.

Whereas many followers had been involved that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would have delayed filming for season 13, RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC has dedicated to starting manufacturing earlier than the finish of 2020, with taking pictures doubtless to begin round the time it was all the time deliberate to.

“Filming remains to be going forward this 12 months as deliberate, beginning in the next few weeks,” a BBC supply advised us, noting that new stories of the collection being delayed till 2022 weren’t essentially correct.

“We’re nonetheless hoping for a 2021 airdate, however this may increasingly depend upon different circumstances.”

It’s presently unknown how the wants of social distancing on set will have an effect on the already prolonged manufacturing of Doctor Who (which normally takes round 9-10 months out of the 12 months), main some to theorise that a good longer manufacturing course of or a shortened collection could possibly be on the playing cards when Whittaker returns to the position.

Nonetheless, the BBC has not but confirmed or denied any rumours a few change to the format of the collection, that means followers might have to wait some time longer earlier than they discover out precisely how a lot Who they’ll be getting when the collection returns.

“I assume we’re simply going to have to look forward to [filming] pointers,” collection star Mandip Gill, who performs companion Yaz, advised RadioTimes.com earlier this 12 months.

“I’m fairly laid again in that sense, it’s going to come to me when it’s supposed to come to me. As quickly as they are saying yeah or no [to shooting], I’m going to know too. And as quickly as they know, they’re going to need to inform us.”

Little is presently recognized about the potential season 13, with rumours suggesting that longtime companions Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole will be departing Who earlier than it begins whereas co-star Mandip Gill continues her travels with Whittaker’s Doctor.

It’s additionally unknown whether or not any new companions, returning monsters or Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp will be a part of the enjoyable, with Dhawan just lately telling RadioTimes.com that he hasn’t but been requested again.

“There’s been no discuss me coming again,” he insisted. “I do know they’re planning one other collection and I’m ready for that telephone name.

“I might actually love to come again. I’m simply actually excited to see, if I do come again, the place they’d take the character. Y’know, the Grasp’s so unpredictable, he can get out of something! I’m positive he’ll be inclined to make one other go to. I hope!”

BBC

For now, followers do at the least have another episode to look ahead to in the close to future, with this 12 months’s festive particular Revolution of the Daleks shot lengthy earlier than the lockdown and already in postproduction forward of an unconfirmed Christmastime airdate.

“It was pure luck we occurred to have filmed it,” Gill advised us. “I assume the method it all the time movies is that they movie the particular with the collection, so far as I’ve recognized.

“However nonetheless, completely pure luck.”

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks comes to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. Need one thing else to watch? Try our full TV Information.