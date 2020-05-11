Doctor Who writer pitched comebacks for two classic villains in modern series

Doctor Who writer Peter Harness has revealed particulars of an in the end unmade story that includes a classic monster that he as soon as pitched to then-showrunner Steven Moffat.

Throughout a fan watchalong for his 2015 two-parter The Zygon Invasion / The Zygon Inversion, Harness revealed that after writing 2014 episode Kill the Moon, he “pitched a number of completely different concepts” to Moffat, together with one which might’ve seen the return of the Mara.

A malevolent being that haunts its victims telepathically and feeds on their concern, the Mara may additionally manifest bodily as a large snake and appeared in two Doctor Who tales in the 1980s, 1982’s Kinda and 1983’s Snakedance.

Harness additionally revealed that, post-Zygons, he’d pitched one other story that might’ve revived a classic menace: the Meddling Monk, a recurring Time Lord foe of the Doctor’s who final appeared in the 1960s.

After the Zygons I pitched an origin story for The Meddling Monk referred to as “How The Monk Acquired His Behavior”. Ah, that might have been a humorous one… #TruthOrConsequences — Peter Harness (@mrpeterharness) Could 10, 2020

It’s doable he was joking on that final one – although we severely hope not…

Harness’s tweetalong additionally featured a variety of their revelations and trivia factors for followers, together with a reduce scene from The Zygon Invasion that might have irrefutably established Dimensions in Time, the 1993 Doctor Who / Kids in Want skit which noticed the TARDIS land in EastEnders’ Albert Sq., as canonical.

Recalling cases the place he’d met his previous selves, the Doctor would have referred to the occasions of 1972/73 story The Three Medical doctors, 1983’s The 5 Medical doctors and, lastly, Dimensions in Time, with an specific point out of EastEnders’ character Massive Ron.

Much less mad however no much less attention-grabbing was affirmation that the no-nonsense Colonel Walsh (performed by Rebecca Entrance in The Zygon Invasion) had really began out life as Brigadier Bambera, a personality who’d beforehand featured in the 1989 story Battlefield.

You’ll have seen that Colonel Walsh started life as… BRIGADIER BAMBERA! Sure, “Battlefield” followers, that’s proper! #TruthOrConsequences — Peter Harness (@mrpeterharness) Could 10, 2020

So there you’ve got it – Bambera, the Monk and the Mara all nearly returned… and Dimensions in Time’s standing in canon got here near being definitively resolved. (Of these 4 doable developments, we’re just about OK with letting that final one go…)

Doctor Who’s subsequent fan watchalong occasion will likely be a revisiting of 2008 episode The Fires of Pompeii.

Try what else is on with our TV Information