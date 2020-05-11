Doctor Who writer pitched comebacks for two classic villains in modern series

Doctor Who writer Peter Harness has revealed particulars of an in the end unmade story that includes a classic monster that he as soon as pitched to then-showrunner Steven Moffat.
Throughout a fan watchalong for his 2015 two-parter The Zygon Invasion / The Zygon Inversion, Harness revealed that after writing 2014 episode Kill the Moon, he “pitched a number of completely different concepts” to Moffat, together with one which might’ve seen the return of the Mara.
A malevolent being that haunts its victims telepathically and feeds on their concern, the Mara may additionally manifest bodily as a large snake and appeared in two Doctor Who tales in the 1980s, 1982’s Kinda and 1983’s Snakedance.
Harness additionally revealed that, post-Zygons, he’d pitched one other story that might’ve revived a classic menace: the Meddling Monk, a recurring Time Lord foe of the Doctor’s who final appeared in the 1960s.
After the Zygons I pitched an origin story for The Meddling Monk referred to as “How The Monk Acquired His Behavior”. Ah, that might have been a humorous one… #TruthOrConsequences
— Peter Harness (@mrpeterharness) Could 10, 2020
It’s doable he was joking on that final one – although we severely hope not…
Harness’s tweetalong additionally featured a variety of their revelations and trivia factors for followers, together with a reduce scene from The Zygon Invasion that might have irrefutably established Dimensions in Time, the 1993 Doctor Who / Kids in Want skit which noticed the TARDIS land in EastEnders’ Albert Sq., as canonical.
Here is that bit: #TruthOrConsequences pic.twitter.com/Z5gJJBO7KN
— Peter Harness (@mrpeterharness) Could 10, 2020
Recalling cases the place he’d met his previous selves, the Doctor would have referred to the occasions of 1972/73 story The Three Medical doctors, 1983’s The 5 Medical doctors and, lastly, Dimensions in Time, with an specific point out of EastEnders’ character Massive Ron.
Much less mad however no much less attention-grabbing was affirmation that the no-nonsense Colonel Walsh (performed by Rebecca Entrance in The Zygon Invasion) had really began out life as Brigadier Bambera, a personality who’d beforehand featured in the 1989 story Battlefield.
You’ll have seen that Colonel Walsh started life as… BRIGADIER BAMBERA! Sure, “Battlefield” followers, that’s proper! #TruthOrConsequences
— Peter Harness (@mrpeterharness) Could 10, 2020
So there you’ve got it – Bambera, the Monk and the Mara all nearly returned… and Dimensions in Time’s standing in canon got here near being definitively resolved. (Of these 4 doable developments, we’re just about OK with letting that final one go…)
Doctor Who’s subsequent fan watchalong occasion will likely be a revisiting of 2008 episode The Fires of Pompeii.
Try what else is on with our TV Information
Add Comment