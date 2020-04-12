Doctor Who’s Amy Pond and Rory Williams make surprise return in new Neil Gaiman scene

We haven’t seen Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) on Doctor Who since 2012 after they parted methods with Matt Smith’s Doctor in The Angels Take Manhattan.

They had been whisked again in time collectively after they failed to flee the Weeping Angels, however we received an all-important life replace from them over Easter weekend.

Throughout a watchalong for The Doctor’s Spouse, the author of that episode, Neil Gaiman, revealed a particular scene he wrote to kick off the massive occasion.

It’s 1946 and Rory is utilizing his smartphone – timey-wimey – to document a message for his son, Antony.

Together with his hair swept again behind his ears, Rory regarded straight into digital camera and spoke about his extraordinary life with Amy.

Recounting all these occasions he was killed or erased from historical past, he continued by speaking about how their distinctive household got here to be.

And in a related second, he provides a little bit little bit of lockdown encouragement to us all.

“I’m principally impressed by folks,” he says. “They will get by a lot by being courageous and optimistic and resilient.”

There’s even a pleasant little cameo from Amy on the finish and in true Ponds type, it’s in the type of a little bit bicker.

She may be heard yelling off-camera: “Rory, cease messing round and come assist me paint the newborn’s room – now!”

Cue dutiful Rory slicing his video quick and operating to assist his spouse.

You possibly can watch “Rory’s Story” right here:

This isn’t the primary Doctor Who deal with we’ve acquired through the lockdown, as former showrunner Steven Moffat penned a new quick scene for a younger Amy which was a prequel to The Eleventh Hour.

And if that wasn’t sufficient, Russell T Davies made a sequel to Rose whereas Chris Chibnall wrote a new quick story, Issues She Thought Whereas Falling.

Present Doctor Jodie Whittaker has additionally donned her costume twice to offer followers some inspiration throughout self-isolation.

In order for you extra Whoniverse goodies, make positive you tune into our subsequent Torchwood watchalong with John Barrowman and some very particular friends – particulars right here.

