Doctor Who’s Anjli Mohindra makes writing debut with short film produced in lockdown

Doctor Who and Bodyguard actress Anjli Mohindra has made her writing debut with a brand new short film produced solely throughout lockdown.

‘The Folks Below the Moon’ is a part of the Digital Collaborators sequence, a undertaking launched by actor/author Danusia Samal.

The sequence of short movies discover completely different facets of life in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and are all written and directed throughout lockdown by creatives who’ve seen different initiatives placed on maintain in the course of the pandemic.

“Psychological well being is as vital as bodily in this making an attempt time,” Samal advised The Guardian. “We have to keep artistic – that doesn’t must be alone. Expertise can maintain us collaborating remotely.”

Mohindra’s film, directed by Hal Chambers, stars Bohemian Rhapsody actor Gwilym Lee as a medic who begins utilizing a courting app on the eve of lockdown, following the character’s emotional highs and lows as chronicled by video messages he leaves for a potential girlfriend.

Mohindra, who has additionally appeared in the ITV sequence Darkish Coronary heart and Wild Invoice, took a playwriting course on the Royal Court docket in 2017 and final 12 months advised Digital Spy, “I’d love to search out my voice, and discover my toes, as a author.”

Russell T Davies, who wrote for Mohindra on Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures, has already expressed his approval of the short, calling it “a stunning piece of labor… bursting with life and pleasure and hope”.

Different creatives concerned in the Digital Collaborators sequence embrace Doctor Who and Dracula star Sacha Dhawan, who seems in ‘Yash Gill’s Energy Half Hour’ and Name the Midwife’s Ben Caplan, who performs ‘It Is Quiet Now‘.

A full listing of the Digital Collaborators initiatives and the creatives concerned could be discovered at VirtualCollaborators.co.uk.

