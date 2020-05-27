Doctor Who’s best modern series revealed

After weeks of voting, hundreds of followers collaborating and a LOT of robust match-ups, RadioTimes.com’s seek for the preferred Doctor Who series of the modern period (i.e. post-2005) has discovered a transparent winner.

Following a remaining spherical face-off with Christopher Eccleston’s series one which attracted 11,000 votes, it was David Tennant’s series 4 – AKA the 2008 series additionally starring Catherine Tate – that received the day, taking an enormous 75 per cent of the vote within the final battle.

And maybe this must be no shock. Commonly cited as one of many excessive factors for modern Doctor Who, series 4 had dominated our polls over the two-month voting interval, trouncing its opponents in each spherical regardless of which series it got here up towards.

Series 4 additionally received an identical vote run by RadioTimes.com in 2018 (adopted by series one in second place), suggesting that the place of followers has change into comparatively entrenched within the decade or so because it aired.

Initially airing through the top of David Tennant’s recognition because the Tenth Doctor, series 4 noticed the Doctor and Donna (Tate) face new creatures just like the Hath, the Adipose and the Vashta Nerada in addition to outdated favourites just like the Ood and the Cybermen, whereas additionally visiting vital historic durations that noticed them exploring pre-volcano Pompeii and assembly Agatha Christie.

The series (which was presided over by Russell T Davies) can be notable for the inclusion of fan-favourite episodes like Midnight, Silence within the Library/Forest of the Useless, Companions in Crime and Flip Left, in addition to the epic finale The Stolen Earth/ Journey’s Finish.

Following this, Tennant returned for a series of prolonged specials that introduced his period of Doctor Who to an in depth, and his Doctor stays fondly remembered by Who followers and most of the people to today, which can even have influenced the voting.

Round 55,000 votes had been counted in whole through the numerous rounds of voting, which started with weekly head-to-head group phases from March 23rd, pitting all 12 modern series towards one another earlier than the winners confronted off in two three-way semi-finals.

The 2 winners of these rounds – Christopher Eccleston’s 2005 series and Tennant’s 2008 series – had been then positioned towards one another on Monday 18th Might, with the 2008 series rising the winner.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV information.