Doctor Who’s big reveal just solved a 44-year-old mystery

Doctor Who’s collection 12 finale The Timeless Kids dropped a variety of enormous reveals – however one among these twists was truly first telegraphed by the present again in 1976.

The episode revealed that the Doctor will not be a native Gallifreyan, however the newest incarnation of a mysterious being referred to as the Timeless Little one, from elements unknown.

The Little one or ‘Foundling’ – the primary being to ever regenerate – had many various incarnations, lots of which have been wiped from their thoughts by the Time Lords (particularly by a sect of Gallifreyans referred to as The Division).

This implies that there have been in truth an unknown variety of incarnations of the being we now know because the Doctor earlier than the ‘first’ (as performed by William Hartnell from 1963-66).

Big reveal, proper? However this twist will not be with out precedent – as RadioTimes.com beforehand predicted, The Timeless Kids has hyperlinks to the 1976 Doctor Who story The Mind of Morbius, starring Tom Baker because the Doctor.

In that story, the Doctor engages in a “mind-bending contest” with the Time Lord felony Morbius, utilizing a sophisticated equipment to interact in a literal battle of wits. As he struggles towards the highly effective Morbius, the machine shows the Doctor’s face, then that of his earlier incarnation (as performed by Jon Pertwee), adopted by glimpses of the second (Patrick Troughton) and first (William Hartnell) Medical doctors.

But it surely doesn’t cease there: the machine then shows eight extra faces.

Although some followers have argued that these eight faces depicted previous incarnations of Morbius, the intention of the Doctor Who manufacturing staff on the time was completely that these have been pre-Hartnell incarnations of the Doctor.

“It’s true to say that I tried to indicate that William Hartnell was not the primary Doctor,” producer Philip Hinchcliffe informed Lance Parkin, writer of 1996 reference e book Doctor Who: A Historical past of the Universe. “We tried to get well-known actors for the faces of the Doctor, however as a result of nobody would volunteer, we had to make use of backroom boys.”

The eight faces truly belonged to script editor (and Mind of Morbius co-writer) Robert Holmes, Doctor Who’s manufacturing unit supervisor George Gallaccio, manufacturing assistant Graeme Harper, director Douglas Camfield, manufacturing assistant Christopher Baker, author Robert Banks Stewart, director Christopher Barry, and Hinchcliffe himself.

However this concept of a number of Medical doctors present pre-Hartnell was tough to combine into Doctor Who canon after later story The Lethal Murderer established that Time Lords have been restricted to 12 regenerations.

The Timeless Kids, although, lastly confirms the ‘Morbius Medical doctors’ as canonical by establishing them as incarnations of the Timeless Little one – in truth, we even get one other temporary glimpse of these eight faces within the episode, when the Doctor overloads the Matrix utilizing the huge energy of her many previous lives.

After 44 years, we lastly have the solutions. Properly, a few of them. As a result of whereas the mystery of the Timeless Little one is now solved, this reveal poses one other big query: just what number of lives has the Doctor led?

Given what we now know the Doctor joined up with Time Lord secret police The Division, solely to have their thoughts wiped (presumably greater than as soon as), the ‘Morbius Medical doctors’, and the incarnation performed by Jo Martin, could possibly be just the beginning of it…

