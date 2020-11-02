Doctor Who’s Chris Chibnall matches donations to fan charity campaign

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has contributed over $1,700 to a fan’s fundraising campaign, matching all donations made to this point.
Sophie Iles started elevating cash over the weekend for FareShare, a charity preventing starvation within the UK, by internet hosting a reside stream throughout which she spent 14 hours drawing Doctor Who characters.
Whereas initially setting a goal of $125 (£97), she managed to elevate $1,708 (£1,322), at which level author Chibnall doubled the quantity along with his contribution.
Writing on Iles’ JustGiving web page alongside his donation, Chiball wrote: “What an excellent thought, for a vital trigger. I really feel like The Doctor would discover a method to match what you’ve already raised.”
He added: “Thanks Sophie, for all you probably did, and for all of your raised.”
Iles reacted to the information on Twitter, writing: “I can’t consider it. We couldn’t have gotten this with out your entire donations and spreading the phrase. Thanks to everybody concerned, I’m completely blown away.”
The fan, who drew a Doctor Who character for every letter of the alphabet, plans to promote digital variations of the items in addition to a web based public sale for A3 bodily prints.
In the course of the reside stream, which is offered to watch on YouTube, she drew Brian the God, a Kerblam Man, a Zygon and naturally, the TARDIS.
