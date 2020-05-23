Doctor Who’s Eric Roberts getting his own Master spin-off from Big Finish

24 years since he made his Doctor Who debut, Eric Roberts is returning because the Master in his own spin-off from audio drama producers Big Finish.

Master! will see Roberts reprise the function he first performed within the 1996 Doctor Who TV film reverse Paul McGann.

On this new collection, this model of the Time Lord villain has escaped the Time Vortex – the place he ended up trapped on the finish of the TV film – to wreak havoc upon the universe.

Alongside the best way, he’ll meet outdated enemies, new companions and the universe’s most glamorous and harmful bounty hunter, Vienna Salvatori (Chase Masterson).

Sue Cowley / Big Finish

A synopsis for the collection reads:

Deserted within the Vortex, the Master’s misplaced incarnation is about to be thrown a lifeline.

Earth rebuilds within the aftermath of invasion, and energy rests with those that innovate. Genius Lila Kreeg makes a cope with the satan to see her desires fulfilled.

Because the Master returns, there are these – like Vienna Salvatori – who want to hunt him, and people upon whom he needs vengeance himself…

Master! – described by producer David Richardson as resembling “Killing Eve in a dystopian future” – can be comprised of three tales: Faustian by Robert Valentine, Prey by Robert Whitelock, and Vengeance by Matt Fitton.

“Getting into this Blade Runner-esque world with the TV Film Master was an actual thrill for me, and it’s been a pleasure to listen to our good forged interacting with the effortlessly evil Eric Roberts,” mentioned director Jamie Anderson. “The longer term this writing trio have created is an exciting place to journey for 3 one-hour tales, and listeners are in for a deal with after they get to satisfy the long run Earth’s characters – each good and evil.”

Master! can be launched in March 2021 and is now out there for pre-order as a collector’s version three-disc field set (on CD at £19.99) and as a digital obtain (at £16.99), completely from the Big Finish web site.

