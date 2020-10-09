Doctor Who’s Jodie Whittaker calls Jo Martin twist “extraordinary”

Jodie Whittaker has hailed Jo Martin’s Doctor Who debut as a unprecedented second for the BBC’s long-running sci-fi sequence.

Initially launched as a personality named Ruth Clayton, Martin was later revealed to be a beforehand unseen incarnation of the Doctor in a sequence 12 episode titled Fugitive of the Judoon.

As the primary Black individual to painting the enduring character, it was a revelation that made headlines and fuelled excited dialogue among the many present’s thriving fan group.

At a digital New York Comedian-Con panel, Whittaker recalled the second that Martin introduced herself to be the Doctor, at a desk learn of the script earlier than filming started.

She mentioned: “Do you guys bear in mind once we did the read-through for that episode? All of us say who we’re and who we play, and for us clearly it’s nonetheless many episodes in. And he or she was like, ‘I’m Jo, and I play the Doctor’.

“And for her, and for each of us, it was simply this actually extraordinary second as a result of we knew that this room was going to be the one room that knew about this for months and months. And we needed to preserve all that pleasure locked in.”

Later within the dialogue, she was requested by a fan what her response to the reveal was and what it was prefer to work on these groundbreaking scenes with Martin.

“I discovered it utterly exhilarating,” Whittaker mentioned. “And what was great about my Doctor’s response in it was that it may sum up how the viewers felt… shocked, offended at some extent, within the sense of like, there’s a second the place you’re like ‘what’s going on?’.

“I do know from mates that texted me like, ‘I want solutions now!’ There’s like an actual want for extra and I felt like the entire vary that my Doctor went by means of in that.

“I feel Doctor Who frequently pushes boundaries and exhibits us that what we expect we all know could possibly be a world away from the reality. To be the actor in that’s as thrilling as being somebody sat on the sofa going, ‘I’m sorry, what?’.”

Doctor Who is because of begin filming on sequence 13 imminently, however there’s no confirmed date simply but for when the present may return to screens. A festive particular will air on the BBC in late 2020 / early 2021.

